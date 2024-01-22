Why Pascal Siakam Spurned the Warriors: Insider

It turned out the feeling was not mutual between the Golden State Warriors and their top trade target Pascal Siakam.

“The Warriors were interested [in Siakam],” The Athletic’s Sam Amick said on The Athletic’s NBA Show podcast. “I don’t think [Siakam] was excited about anything beyond this season with [the Warriors].”

Siakam eventually ended up in Indiana in exchange for a package (3 first-round picks that are projected to be outside the lottery, Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora) that the Warriors could have topped with 2 first-round picks and Jonathan Kuminga with Andrew Wiggins plus salary fillers.

With Siakam spurning the Warriors, it begs the question: Are the days over for Golden State as an attractive destination for stars?

Why Pascal Siakam Chose Indiana over Golden State

The Warriors lost out on Siakam because they did not want to include Kuminga. Plus their financial constraints will prevent them from giving what Siakam wants in a new deal.

With the Pacers’ cap space and lack of established stars, Siakam will be the clear-cut no. 2 behind Tyrese Haliburton in both on-court role and money.

Amick added, “There’s all this history and all these little moments that kind of added up in the kind of way that led Pascal [Siakam] to look at the Pacers very favorably.”

Top of the list was Pacers assistant general manager Chad Buchanan, who showed interest in Siakam during the 2016 NBA Draft when he was still with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Amick. Add Pacers president Kevin Pritchard’s no-nonsense approach to basketball with no drama in a small market team that fits Siakam’s personality. Then Siakam, according to Amick also learned about Indiana coach Rick Carlisle voting for him in his second All-Star berth.

Amick also noted Rico Hines, who served as the bridge between Siakam and Haliburton. Hines, currently an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers, worked with Haliburton in Sacramento and then with Siakam last year in Toronto.

Lastly, Amick said Siakam wanted to play next to Myles Turner, a stretch big man whom the Warriors do not have. Siakam was ecstatic with the fit in Indiana where he has a ball distributor in Haliburton and Turner who will not pack the paint, giving him an open lane to drive.

Who’s Next on the Warriors Trade Board?

With Siakam off the board, the Warriors are shifting their focus to the other big names who are available in the trade market.

One of them is Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Warriors are among three teams where former NBA champion Kyle Kuzma could play next.

“League sources told Hoops Wire that the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors are among those who could have an interest in Kuzma. Neither Memphis nor San Antonio would want to part with potential lottery picks, though, sources added,” Amico wrote on January 18.

Kuzma owns a team-friendly contract (4-year, $102 million including bonuses) which can serve as insurance for the Warriors in case Klay Thompson bolts out after this season. Kuzma’s salary descends every year with $19.4 million guaranteed money during the 2026-27 season.