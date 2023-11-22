Warriors Trade Pitch Nets Team $137 Million All-Star Forward

The Golden State Warriors are strong candidates to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline, as they attempt to build a roster capable of challenging the top contenders in the Western Conference.

The Dubs abandoned their multiyear experiment of playing for the moment and for the future simultaneously, going all-in on maximizing their championship window down the stretch run of Steph Curry’s career.

To that end, adding an All-Star in his prime to the mix makes considerable sense. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, November 21, suggested Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors as a prime target for Golden State.

Watching the Warriors, it feels relatively reasonable to conclude that only a major trade would help them salvage this season. That’s triply true if Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson can’t get it going. If Golden State goes for broke this trade season, Pascal Siakam might be an option. He feels like he’s right at the top of this team’s trade budget, and he’d probably exceed it if he wasn’t on an expiring contract. Cashing out top assets for a partial season rental is risky, but is it any riskier than not giving Curry what he needs to contend for a championship? … [Siakam] contributes at both ends, offering both the defensive versatility the Dubs have favored and the ability to finish scoring plays or create them for himself.