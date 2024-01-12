Raptors Eye 1 of Warriors Youngsters as Pascal Siakam Trade Centerpiece: Report

The Golden State Warriors have discussed a potential Pascal Siakam deal with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Action Network’s Matt Moore revealed who the Raptors are eyeing in a return package for Siakam.

“Two league sources this week said that the Raptors would have an interest in Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody as the centerpiece of a deal. A deal would bring back Andrew Wiggins, who would instantly become hugely popular alongside RJ Barrett as a native Canadian,” Moore wrote on January 10.

Kuminga enjoys strong support from the Warriors’ top brass, including team governor Joe Lacob. It was evident in the third-year wing’s growing role and the way coach Steve Kerr responded to his gripes about playing time.

The same cannot be said of Moody, who was taken seven picks after Kuminga in the 2021 NBA Draft. Moody is out of Kerr’s rotation when the Warriors are healthy.

Moody’s return to the rotation in the wake of Chris Paul’s injury was cut short with an ill-timed calf injury during their blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on January 10.

A 2-for-1 package of Wiggins and Moody would have to need a salary filler to match Siakam’s $37.8 million salary this season. There are only three players on the Warriors roster who can be that salary filler: Kuminga (who the Warriors intend to keep), Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II.

Another framework can theoretically work but will not include Wiggins. Moody and Chris Paul plus a future pick.

Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins on Pacers’ Radar

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers have Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga, along with Pascal Siakam in their shopping list for the wing they have coveted to pair with All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“They have still been searching and I keep hearing Andrew Wiggins‘ name… Jonathan Kuminga was also another Warriors player that the Pacers have been keeping tabs on and calling Golden State about dating back to the last [NBA] draft. So those are two potential options,” Fischer said on the “No Cap Room” podcast on January 11.

However, the Pacers do not have the win-now talent that the Warriors would covet to retool Stephen Curry‘s supporting cast.

Steph Curry Pushes for Changes

Following their second blowout loss at home, Curry no longer held back. He emphatically said they need changes.

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same you know that’s a definition of insanity right?” Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result,” Curry told reporters after an embarrassing 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelican on January 10.

The Warriors are teetering. The once proud team that is so used to winning and dominating has been dominated in front of their home fans over their last two games by teams that are not even considered title favorites.

“I don’t know what to say about it just because we’re not used to this kind of vibe around our team,” Curry said. “So we have to acknowledge it. Know not let go of the rope as they say when it comes to our belief that we can just win the next game but it all s*cks.”