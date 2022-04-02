Warriors Provide Somber Update on Steph Curry Injury

Any hopes of Golden State Warriors Steph Curry to return at the end of the season were dashed once word got out that was not going to be the case. April 1 marked the first evaluation date of Curry’s injury.

Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News reported that the MVP would get reevaluated once the regular season wrapped up after the regular season on April 11.

However, there may be a glimmer of hope for fans. Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews reported that it was not ruled out that he could return for a single regular season game.

Curry originally injured a ligament in his left foot against the Boston Celtics on March 16, when Marcus Smart dived into Curry’s foot while chasing a loose ball.

Since then, to say the Dubs have been struggling would be an understatement. The team has gone 1-6 in seven games since Curry’s injury.

Steve Kerr Comments on the Injury Update

Head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after April 1 practice and gave some more details with how Curry’s rehab was coming along.

“We were hoping that maybe he could play one game, two games, at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot. This is how it’s turned out. His rehab is going fine.”

Seems like the best-case scenario was for Curry to get at least one or two games in to get his feet wet before the playoffs, but the reality is the two-time MVP is not ready to get back on the court yet. It’s better safe than sorry to make sure he returns at full strength than risk him re-injuring his foot during the postseason.

Kerr was vague but gave details that Curry was progressing along while doing more cutting with his movement. Regardless, Kerr does not seem too concerned with Curry coming back and finding his stride.

“Steph has been injured many times, either before or during the playoffs. He’s always returned really well. I’m not too worried about him. All it takes is one made shot and he’s back in rhythm and we’ll see how it all goes over the next couple weeks.”

Some shooters take a bit of game flow to get back into their natural selves as players. However, Curry is not an everyday shooter, and is often labeled as one of the greats. It should not surprise anyone with the impact he will bring once he steps foot on the court.

Steph Curry Seen at Practice with No Limp

For what it’s worth, Curry was spotted walking casually on the sidelines during April 1’s practice. With Kerr being mum as to what details Curry has really been working on, we do not know exactly how far along Curry is in his rehab.

Steph at practice right after his injury update was released pic.twitter.com/8NNtOoHjY8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2022

It probably isn’t a bad thing that Curry is in game apparel and looks to be walking pretty normally. Just recently on March 30, Curry arrived to the Warriors game against the Suns in a walking boot.

📍 Steph arrives at Chase Center in a walking boot pic.twitter.com/yTDfz3kewv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 31, 2022

Hopefully, no walking boot and no limp is a good sign, and he can ramp up to get ready for the playoffs. The Warriors margin for error is minuscule without Curry on the floor, so the pressure is on him to return as soon as he can.