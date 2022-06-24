Warriors GM Gets Brutally Honest About Buying Second-Round Pick

The 2022 NBA Draft may have lacked some of the sizzle that last year’s event had for Golden State Warriors fans, but the Dubs somehow still managed to make it a night to remember.

Five years from now, the club’s selection of Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr at No. 28 overall could prove to be a bust. However, the 19-year-old’s seeming potential as a big, long wing with a silky-smooth shooting stroke has some wondering whether the Warriors might have plucked another diamond in the rough.

Golden State’s night wasn’t done after Round 1, either. Despite the fact that the franchise is already paying ungodly sums as a luxury tax repeater, chief decision-maker Bob Myers somehow convinced ownership to pony up another $2 million and the team’s second-round pick at No. 51 to move up seven spots and select Toledo guard Ryan Rollins 44th overall.

Given the incredible cost that the Warriors are already paying to field their roster, some are questioning why they would do such a thing. According to Myers, though, it was simply a matter of adding talent.

Myers Sounds Off on Second-Round Pick

In speaking to reporters post-draft, Myers made it clear that they weren’t seeking to fill a specific need with their selection of Rollins, who was a two-year starter for the Rockets. Rather, they were too intrigued to let him slip through their fingers, which is a rare thing to say about a second-rounder.

“It wasn’t like we had to get a backup guard, as much as it was we think this guy is very talented and we want to grab him on our roster,” Myers explained, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We talked about could he play with Poole? Who could he play with?”

Added Myers: “At the end of the day, we saw a talent. And we didn’t think he’d be there at No. 51. Thankfully, [owner Joe Lacob] agreed and said you can spend the $2 million and go get him. That was the logic behind it.”

Clearly, Warriors brass has a strong belief in the baller. And, given Myers’ track record as a talent evaluator, there’s probably reason to be excited that he was able to execute the deal.

“We didn’t think he’d make it that far [to the Dubs’ pick at No. 51],” Myers said. “The gap between Rollins and the next guy we had was pretty high. And that’s why we made the move to try to get up to No. 44.”

Rollins At a Glance

A Detroit native, the 6-foot-2 Rollins made an immediate impact upon his arrival at Toledo. Starting in 30 games for the school as a frosh, he averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per outing. For his efforts, he received MAC Freshman of the Year honors.

This past season, he became an All-MAC First Teamer after upping his output to an 18.9-6.0-3.6-1.7 line. He also finished second in the conference with a defensive box plus/minus score of 2.0.

Although he was a middling three-point marksman as a collegiate, his shooting form and 80% conversion rate at the line offer hope that he can develop as a floor-spacer. He also lacks elite size for an NBA guard, but he may be able to get by on both ends thanks to his impressive 6-foot-9.75 wingspan.

