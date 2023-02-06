Warriors Guard Receives Season Ending Injury News

It’s been a rough title defense for the Golden State Warriors so far this season. Through 53 games, they sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 27-26. The Dubs have dealt with their fair share of injuries all year. Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry, JaMychal Green, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, and Donte DiVincenzo have all been sidelined for at least 10 games.

On February 6, Golden State got even more news on the injury front. The team announced that rookie-guard Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery on his right foot.

Warriors guard Ryan Rollins to undergo surgery: pic.twitter.com/zbL4wnhQZl — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 6, 2023

According to the Warriors, the 20-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Losing any player is always tough news. However, Rollins wasn’t seeing much time in Steve Kerr’s rotation. He only made 20 appearances for the Dubs this season, playing 5.2 minutes each time. The rookie averaged 1.9 points, 1 rebound, and 0.5 assists, while shooting 35% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Ruled Out Multiple Weeks With Leg Injury

The Rollins injury news wasn’t the worst of it’s kind for the Warriors this week. Shams Charania of the Athletic broke the news Sunday, reporting that Golden State will have to play without Stephen Curry for “multiple weeks.”

Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

The star guard will sidelined as he recovers from the leg injury that he sustained against the Dallas Mavericks on February 4. Curry banged knees with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV and came up hobbling. After having trainers work on his knee on the bench, last season’s Finals MVP tried to walk it off and was unsuccessful. He then headed back to the locker room before being ruled out by Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report shortly after.

“Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game against Dallas Mavericks and X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI,” Haynes tweeted.

Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game against Dallas Mavericks and X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

Golden State will undoubtedly miss Curry while he’s out. He’s appeared in 38 games for the Dubs this season, averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game. The former No. 7 overall pick has been efficient all year as well, shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green Issues Statement Following Steph Curry Injury

The silver lining of Friday’s game against Dallas was that the Warriors took home a much needed win.

Following the victory, Dubs forward Draymond Green was asked if he’d gotten the chance to speak to Curry about his injury.

“No, I don’t know,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Didn’t get a chance to talk to him. I just finished my lift. So, [I’ll] check in with him when [I] get out of here.”

Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks 119-115 Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks 119-115 2023-02-05T05:00:06Z

The press then asked Green if Curry’s injury served a distraction for the team, allowing Dallas to nearly comeback and steal the win.

“I mean, I think it was so sudden, you didn’t, I didn’t even realize he left the bench,” Green explained. “You know, so I think it was just so sudden. I don’t think I necessarily changed the emotion. I think you get a lead, you let your guard down, that’s what happens. It’s quite the thing with this team.”