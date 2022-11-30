Insider Spills the Tea on Status of Warriors-Draymond Green Dynamic

In the days immediately following the training-camp altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, hoop-heads were skeptical about the Golden State Warriors‘ ability to move past the incident and give their all for a title defense. And those questions were given new life when the Dubs stumbled out of the gate.

Now that the team looks to have turned the corner, though — its Tuesday heartbreaker in Dallas notwithstanding — one can’t help but wonder what the current dynamic is between Green and his teammates.

From the outside looking in, some fences look to have been mended. But have cooler heads truly prevailed?

Warriors insider Anthony Slater sounded off on Draymond’s status with the club on the November 30 episode of his podcast for The Athletic, Warriors Plus Minus. And while the baller’s reintegration after punching Poole is a continuing process, Green looks to be doing about the best job possible in winning back trust.

Slater: Draymond Has Been ‘Delightful’ Behind the Scenes

Draymond Green’s Best Regular Season & Playoff Moments! Draymond Green’s Best Regular Season & Playoff Moments! Stay up-to-date on news, live scores and stats with the NBA App:app.link.nba.com/-App22 2022-05-31T19:00:08Z

Over his last six games, Green has averaged 11.2 points, 7.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for Golden State. Meanwhile, he has connected on a jaw-dropping 71.1% of his attempts from the field, as well as 40.0% from three-point range.

According to Slater, the vibes surrounding him in the locker room have been at least as good as those counting stats.

“Beyond the fact that he just looks healthy and he’s playing well — he’s scoring more points per game than he has in a few years — he seems to be getting his leadership voice back. He’s the one that I think really nudged Klay to improve his shot selection. He’s the one who they have now entrusted to save the second unit, which he has done well…” Slater said.

“We’re behind the scenes, he’s been a really… you can probably say delightful presence, behind the scenes. He’s very good in interviews, with the media and with requests.”

Slater made no bones about the fact that things got pretty rough, but he credited Green for doing what he could to improve the situation.

“We all understand what happened in the preseason and the lingering effects of that. But, really, ever since the opener, which was awkward… It did feel tense then, it was, but man, it’s really thawed out since. And he’s played it well to not only show how important he is on the court, but off the court.”

NBA Confirms Controversial Call

With the Warriors trailing the Mavericks by just two points during the waning seconds of the teams’ Tuesday night battle, Stephen Curry was whistled for a critical traveling penalty as he attempted to pull up for a three-point shot. And, after the game — which Golden State ultimately lost 116-113 — he quibbled with the call.

“I didn’t think it was a travel to the point where you don’t let the play run out,” Curry opined during his postgame presser, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But who am I to say?”

Clearly, the NBA saw the play in a different way. The league released its last-two-minute report for the game on Wednesday, confirming the ruling of the official who actually whistled the call.

Stated the report: “Curry (GSW) gathers the ball on his right foot and steps back with his left foot coming down and then his right foot. This establishes his left foot as his pivot foot. Curry proceeds to lift and replant his left pivot foot during his pump fake.”