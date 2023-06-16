Resurfaced Video of Ayesha Curry Sets Twitter Off

Steph and Ayesha Curry cannot seem to shake the gossip hounds or the harsh judgments that often populate social media.

The Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife, entrepreneur and television personality Ayesha, have been enjoying the offseason by doing everything from golfing to hanging at Smash City Rage Rooms. None of their recent activities have gone viral, but a video that is years old featuring Ayesha somehow managed to shore up a huge reaction on Twitter seemingly out of nowhere.

Ayesha, who is also a chef and restaurant owner and has been a judge on multiple Food Network programs, initially appeared on an episode of the talk show “Girl Chat,” which originally aired on back in 2017, according to one of its hosts, Loni Love. In a segment on that episode, a shirtless waiter came out from backstage to deliver drinks to the panel and in response to the muscular servant, Ayesha jokingly pretended to take off her wedding ring.

Twitter had lots of unsolicited opinions.

Twitter Goes Off About Video That’s Nearly 2 Years Old

Play

GIRL CHAT: Guest Co-Host Ayesha Curry Talks Covergirl, Steph Curry & More Real fam, how would you react if someone flirted with your man in front of you? 2019-09-03T22:52:38Z

In the above clip, at around the 1:25 minute mark, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley called for the aforementioned waiter to bring out some drinks, and when he did, Ayesha, laughing the entire time, pretended to take off her ring.

To say reactions were strong is an understatement.

“Fake taking your ring off on National TV is so crazy, Pray for Steph Curry,” one wrote in response.

Fake taking your ring off on national tv is so crazy, Pray For Steph Curry😭 pic.twitter.com/i0wPX41VmW — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) June 13, 2023

“Ayesha Curry is attracted to any man that isn’t Steph Curry,” another wrote.

Ayesha Curry is attracted to any man that isn't Steph Curry 😭😭😭 https://t.co/C1oTYTUvkV — Alex 💫⚪🔴 (@ManLikeAlex831) June 13, 2023

Another Twitter user evoked a comparison between Ayesha and the often criticized wife of Patrick Mahomes, Brittany, who has made headlines for her outspokenness.

“People may find Mahomes wife annoying but there’s no questions about her loyalty and devotion to he and their family. Can we absolutely say the same about Ayesha?, they wrote.

“Not even Steph Curry is safe,” another added.

ain’t no way Ayesha Curry trying to take off her ring on live television 😭 not even Steph Curry is safe 😔 pic.twitter.com/2ZLR3tioAO — DonkeyDraymond (@JamesFrauden13) June 15, 2023

Others accused Ayesha of embarrassing her spouse.

Ayesha Curry when it’s time to embarrass her husband https://t.co/IhKA8gZYzW pic.twitter.com/dW3y605ost — the nba aint real anyhow (@_G0ldBandz) June 13, 2023

It wasn’t all negative, though.

“Can y’all please… for the love of all that is good and holy… leave Ayesha Curry alone?,” academic Marc Lamont Hill tweeted.

Can y’all please… for the love of all that is good and holy… leave Ayesha Curry alone? — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 15, 2023

Co-host Love also chimed in, noting Ayesha “adores her husband” and “was joking showing her personality.”

That was back in 2017 as a guest co host.. Ayesha was joking showing her personality… She adores her husband .. but WB should remove those old azz clips the show is over. — Loni Love (@LoniLove) June 15, 2023

Others weren’t about to use the clip to “bully” Ayesha.

At this point y’all just be finding stuff to bully Ayesha Curry. That The Real clip is nothing and almost 10 yrs old. — Chanell Hill LCSW-S (@ChanellDeNea) June 14, 2023

Steph & Ayesha Have Been Dealing With Trolls for Years

This isn’t the first time Ayesha has battled public perceptions or internet trolls. In January of 2022, Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi, which has now been re-named the Jasmine Brand, strongly suggested the Currys may have an open marriage.

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be!” the post read. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

Ayesha responded to the accusations on a different Instagram post when a fan was judgmental of her.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” Ayesha replied, via Style Caster. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Steph and Ayesha have been married since July of 2011 and they have three kids: Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4. Ayesha has yet to comment on the resurfaced video, but that’s probably because she and Steph are having too much fun this summer.