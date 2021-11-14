Cold-Blooded Photo of Warriors’ Steph Curry Goes Viral

Steph Curry’s cold-blooded three-pointer against the Chicago Bulls has become a work of art online.

With the Golden State Warriors holding a 104-84 lead against the Bulls late in the fourth quarter, Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins found Curry open on the wing during a transition. Curry stood in place for a moment before taking the shot, and then turned to point to a fan as it went in. The image of Curry turning around with the ball in the air quickly went viral, putting a punctuation point on the victory that added to the team’s league-best record.

This photo of Curry should be in every NBA art museum 🔥 (via @_JordanJimenez)pic.twitter.com/ZinaJZJpXN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2021

Curry’s Viral Three

Curry had a signature performance against the Bulls, scoring 40 points thanks in large part to his nine three-pointers. His final three one of the night was the most memorable, with the image of Curry’s point toward the crowd spreading across social media.

Curry 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZH5W1Squj9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

After the game, Curry said it was a special performance because he got to play in front of his college coach, Bob McKillop. His alma mater, Davidson, was playing against San Francisco at the Chase Center, and Curry said it was “special” to get to play for his coach.

“The schedule gods worked out somewhat in terms of they got to come to the game,” Curry said, via ESPN. “Obviously, we’re going to Charlotte tomorrow so I’ll miss the Davidson-USF game, but to have Coach in the building … it always gets me going reminding me of the journey to get here and all that went into making me the player and person I am now.”

Warriors Star Maintaining MVP Pace

After finishing third in MVP voting last season, Curry has picked up right where he left off this year. He ranked second in NBA.com’s Kia MVP Ladder, behind only former teammate Kevin Durant. The site noted that the 33-year-old Curry has already made some history this season, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points with 10 or more assists in a game. Curry also holds a 136-game streak of making at least one three-pointer, the second-longest in league history.

Curry himself doesn’t seem too worried about accolades or standings, saying it’s all about trying to win another title.

“It means we’re headed in the right direction. Like I said last game, you can’t win a championship or anything like that in November,” Curry said, via NBA.com. “But you can put yourself in a really good position for the regular season to start thinking about playoff position and all that once you get there and building good chemistry with all the guys that we have suiting up.”

Games with 9 made 3s this season: Stephen Curry — 2

Everyone else — 0 pic.twitter.com/bKtVPiRBtv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 13, 2021

Curry added that the strong start could smooth the way for two former starters to return, second-year center James Wiseman and his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. Both are expected to play again before the end of the calendar year.

“[It] gives us obviously room to bring Klay [Thompson] and [James] Wise[man] back, when they’re ready, to a very positive environment. That’s exciting. You want to get off to a good start because you want as much positivity and optimism around how we’re playing every single game.”

