Warriors Expect Curry to Sign Historic Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors‘ point guard Steph Curry is up for a historic contract extension that, if signed, would put him in a category all his own in terms of NBA players getting their money.

In 2017, Curry signed a five-year, $201 million super-max deal with Golden State. Four seasons later, he is now eligible for another maximum extension of four years and $215.4 million, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Bob Myers is confident the Warriors will get a deal done with Steph this summer. If they do — as @BobbyMarks42 points out — Steph will become the first player in NBA history to sign two separate $200 million dollar deals. https://t.co/fLjbQ307JI — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 24, 2021

His signature on the new contract would make Curry the first player in NBA history to agree to two separate deals worth more than $200 million each.

The extension would keep Curry a Warrior through the 2025-26 season and bring his guaranteed career earnings to more than $473 million up to that point, per contact details listed on Spotrac.

He would be 38 years old at the time of the agreement’s expiration.

Warriors GM Myers ‘Confident’ Golden State Will Re-Sign Steph Curry

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told ESPN reporter Nick Friedell on Monday, May 24, that the team fully intends, and expects, to make Curry its $200 million man twice over before summer’s end.

Myers said he’s “pretty confident” the Warriors will be able to get an extension done for Steph this summer. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 24, 2021

“I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Myers said during an end-of-the-season video conference. “He seems like he’s motivated; we’re motivated. I would say pretty confident we’ll get something done.”

Curry began speaking of next season, currently his last under contract with the team, just minutes after the Warriors fell in the NBA’s final play-in tournament game to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 117-112 in overtime.

Referencing the return of guard Klay Thompson to the starting lineup and a more experienced group of young supporting cast players, Curry spoke like a man with ambitions for the team for many years to come.

“You don’t want to see us next year,” Curry said after the loss on Friday, May 21.

Warriors Should Get Band Back Together by Early Next Season, But Maybe Not Right Away

Thompson and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr were equally optimistic about what next season holds for the team.

“We fought through a lot of adversity this season, and it will pay dividends next season when we make another run at it,” Thompson wrote on Instagram Friday, adding a trophy emoji to signify an NBA title run.

“While our season comes to an end, mine (is) just getting started, and I’ve never been hungrier. I TRULY BELIEVE my best ball lies ahead of me,” he continued. “We ain’t done, I promise you that.”

Friedell noted on Twitter Monday that Thompson and Myers both indicated that the shooting guard may not be back in the Warriors’ lineup for game one of the coming regular season, as all involved plan to be overly cautious about his rehabilitation.

Myers said it’s still unclear exactly when Klay will return to the floor — but the Warriors will continue to be very cautious with his rehab. In listening to both Klay and Myers — it sounds like they have both ruled out him being back for the beginning of the regular season. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 24, 2021

As for Kerr, he spoke to the members of the team who were able to play this season.

“I’m really, really excited about what’s next for this group,” Kerr told reporters Friday. “The young guys have grown and developed. That makes this a successful season for what it sets up for next year.”