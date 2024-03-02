Warriors Star Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Announce Baby No. 4 on the Way

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha announced to the world on Friday, March 1, that they are expecting their fourth child.

Ayesha first broke the news on her Instagram with her pregnancy photoshoot as the cover of her magazine, Sweet July.

“For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done,” Ayesha told Brianne Garrett in the Sweet July cover story interview. “We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Three hours later, Steph followed suit on his Instagram tagging Ayesha with the caption: “Vol. 4.”

The Warriors superstar is coming off a 31-point scoring effort at Madison Square Garden, the birthplace of his legendary rise to stardom, in a 110-99 win over the shorthanded Knicks on February 29.

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011. Shortly after they had their first daughter, Riley. Their second daughter, Ryan, was born in 2015 and their first son, Canon, in 2018.

Steph Curry Plays Inspired Ball

With a new inspiration, Curry torched the Knicks with 8 3-pointers, matching his total over his last three games to snap out of a shooting funk.

Curry hit his first three 3-pointers as the Warriors raced to a 14-0 lead and never trailed.

At halftime, Curry already had 17 points and 10 rebounds. It was his second career double-double in the first half since 2015.

“It’s always fun like this is a special place,” Curry told reporters after hitting 8 of 18 3-pointers against the Knicks. “There’s just a different energy every time you come to the city into the building. I think it really honestly helped us to that 20-4 start.”

Curry finished with 11 rebounds and added one assist and one steal in just 32 minutes.

Warriors Honoring Andrew Wiggins’ Request for Privacy

Andrew Wiggins missed his third straight game in Toronto on March 1 with an excused absence.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the Warriors are honoring Wiggin’s wishes.

“We do expect him to be back but we just don’t exactly know when,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, February 28. “We’re in a position where [Wiggins] is a private person and he’s asked to keep it private and we’re gonna honor that. So it doesn’t help for me to sit here and try to explain any of that. The bottom line is we respect Wiggs, we need him and we fully expect him back, but we just don’t know when that will be.”

Wiggins also missed two months last season due to undisclosed personal reasons which The Athletic’s Shams Charania later revealed to be his father, Mitchell Wiggins, getting ill with a serious medical situation.

The Warriors have fielded trade offers for Wiggins leading up to the trade deadline, “but nothing has them jump,” according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.