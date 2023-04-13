Warriors’ Sharpshooters Set Unfathomable NBA Record in 2022-23

The Golden State Warriors claimed yet another record in the Steph Curry era this season, though the star point guard wasn’t alone in helping the team earn it.

Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole became only the second trio of teammates to make at least 200 3-point shots each in an NBA regular season on their way to breaking the all-time record for 3-pointers made. The latter feat was achieved when the three Warriors guards connected on their 779th collective bomb from deep in the final game of the year against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Golden State’s trio of sharpshooters finished the year with 788 3-pointers made between them. Thompson led the NBA in both makes and attempts, hitting 301 shots from downtown out of 731 attempts to finish the campaign at 41.2% from behind the arc. Curry made 273-of-639 3-point attempts, clocking a 42.7% average for the season. Poole connected on 214-of-637 attempts for a make rate of 33.6%, per Basketball Reference.

Poole Opens Up About Warriors’ Record-Breaking Season

Poole credited learning the professional game from Curry and Thompson during a press conference on March 31 when he was asked about the Dubs’ team accomplishment of all three players all hitting 200 3-pointers in a season.

JP talks about how special it is for Steph, Klay and himself to all have over 200 threes pic.twitter.com/SGYQXo8OWI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2023

“Just being around these guys for the four years that I’ve been, I’ve learned a lot and this is something really special to be a part of,” Poole said, via the Warriors on NBCS Twitter account. “That’s pretty special, especially being the second team in history to do it. Up there with really good company. We still have a couple games to go, so shout out to [Curry and Thompson] for just raising the level of competition, not only in the game but in practice.”

During the same media session, Thompson spoke to Poole’s accomplishment of knocking in more than 200 3-point shots during just his fourth professional campaign.

“It’s not easy making 200 threes in a season, so credit to [Poole],” Thompson said. “He worked his tail off every day. Same with Steph. Just really cool that we have two other guys I get to play with who shoot it so well. Makes my job so much easier.”

Curry appeared in and started 56 regular season games in 2022-23 and averaged 29.4 points per contest. Thompson scored 21.9 points per outing in 69 starts this year. Poole played in all 82 games and averaged 20.4 points per night.

Warriors Favored to Win First-Round Playoff Series Vs. Kings

The exploits of the Warriors’ three best shooters earned the team the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and an opening playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State was -275 to defeat the No. 3-seeded Kings in the first round as of Wednesday, April 12, per Bovada.com. Sacramento was also an offensive juggernaut during the regular season, though the Kings were one of the worst defenses in the league.

The series, which begins in Sacramento on Saturday, April 15, should be a high-scoring shootout between a couple of the NBA’s most dangerous offenses. The Kings are currently one-point favorites to win Game 1 at home.