Warrior Steph Curry Explains Unusual Ritual to Spark New Hot Streak

With one hot streak over for Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors star is hoping to become the reverse Samson to get another one started.

The former two-time league MVP just concluded one of the hottest scoring streaks of his career, turning in 11 consecutive games with 30 points or more with a number of contests in which he hit double-digit three-pointers. That streak came to an end this week in a loss to the Washington Wizards, but Curry told reporters that he had an unusual ritual to get it started again.

Getting Back on Track

As Josh Shrock of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Curry said he was looking to shake things up after his scoring streak came to a close. The Warriors guard was looking to become something of the reverse of the biblical figure Samson, who lost all of his power when his hair was cut. Instead, Curry got a haircut to start fresh and hope to regain his strength for a new streak.

“You hit the nail right on the head,” Curry joked to reporters when asked if the haircut would help him start a new scoring streak. “That’s it. Pretty straightforward.”

While it’s not clear if the haircut played any factor, the Warriors were able to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Wizards with a big win on Friday over the Denver Nuggets. Curry led the way in the 118-97 victory, scoring 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting.

Curry Reflects on Streak

The streak had ended in somewhat disappointing fashion, with Curry shooting a season-worst 2-for-14 from behind the three-point arc. Though he and his teammates would bemoan the loss to the Wizards, Curry said his scoring streak was fun and memorable.

“It was a great run,” Curry told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “It was something that hadn’t been done before. It was going to end at some point. Now you got to start another one. So it’s just a matter of the next-play mentality. Just try to get rejuvenated when we go home — to do it home, road, some big games, put a streak together. It was a special ride, for sure.”

Stephen Curry's 11-game streak of scoring at least 30 points has come to an end. It's the longest by any player age 33-or-older in NBA history, surpassing Kobe Bryant's streak of 10 straight back in 2012. pic.twitter.com/9K8l3HhtXQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 22, 2021

While Curry said he doesn’t get too hung up on personal streaks or accolades, he acknowledged that it was special to be able to move his way up the all-time scoring ladder — and to pull off the career-best streak at a rather advanced age.

Curry and the Warriors will now need to focus on finishing the season strong. The team and head coach Steve Kerr have floated a goal of finishing in at least the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference, allowing them to avoid the play-in tournament. The win over the Nuggets brought the Warriors back to 30-30, good for the No. 10 spot and the final place in the play-in tournament. The Warriors are three-and-a-half games behind the Dallas Mavericks for sixth place. Golden State has been on a hot streak, winning seven out of the last 10 games including wins over some of the top teams in the conference.

