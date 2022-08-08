Warriors Steph Curry Spills Secrets for His On-Court Success

We may be in the thick of the offseason, but Stephen Curry is keeping busy.

Fresh off winning his first Finals MVP and hosting the ESPYs, the Golden State Warriors star is back hosting the 7th annual Curry Camp at the San Francisco Olympic Club.

After a two-year hiatus, thanks to the pandemic, 26 of the best high school boys’ and girls’ basketball players took part in a three-day camp that was held by Curry. He wasn’t alone, as he bought on his trainer Brandon Payne, former teammate Kent Bazemore, Warriors legend Chris Mullin, high school coach Shonn Brown, and college coach Bob McKillop to be coaches in giving the talented youngsters a one-of-a-kind learning experience.

“I love to give that back knowing I have the opportunity to do so,” Curry tells Shayna Rubin of Mercury News. “And I love to be out there engaged with the kids. I really have fun doing it.”

The Inside of Steph Curry’s Mind on the Court

Not often are we able to see the thought process of how Curry goes into certain actions in such an intimate way.

During the beginning of the camp, ESPN’s Nick DePaula provided clips of Curry giving the 26 players a glimpse into how his mind works when he approaches different scenarios on the court.

Here are Brandon Jennings and Curry providing valuable insight on how they approach the pick and roll.

Stephen Curry & Brandon Jennings teaching pick & roll to players at Curry Camp in SF: pic.twitter.com/5dBPsY52B7 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 5, 2022

In another instance, Curry gives players an inside look at how he manages to get his shoots off the dribble.

Stephen Curry talks to players at Curry Camp about shooting off the dribble: pic.twitter.com/5D9RTPT7Vi — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 6, 2022

Or, this neat nugget where Curry talks about the intricacies of his footwork during corner threes.

Stephen Curry teaches players his footwork detail going into corner 3s at Curry Camp: pic.twitter.com/F88IWHzdoO — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 6, 2022

Five-star Duke commit Jared McCain was curious to see how Curry deals with pressure and Curry breaks it down as only he can.

“It’s the belief and the work you put in. There’s no better and powerful confidence than the reps and the work that I know that I’m prepared…I get lost in that process. I know the goal is the championship, but you can’t fast forward. Everything is a collection of moments. The work that you put in gives you the confidence to be ready for all that you experience.”

Participants Split Evenly Between Boys and Girls Is No Accident

It isn’t a coincidence that the 26 players were split evenly into 13 boys and 13 girls. Not often do you see that sort of ratio of boys to girls, especially at basketball camps that are hosted by NBA players.

In the past, Curry Camps did not always have these many girls. In fact, this is the first time that the camp had as many girls as there were boys.

“We’re just trying to normalize that basketball is basketball, and celebrate the game,” Curry tells Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. “My hope is to give the girls coming through the ranks something potentially to look forward to, being part of this experience and having access to me and our squad and what we do. And, also, for the boys, to give them the perspective that it’s not just them hooping. Girls can do this, too. And they should encourage, celebrate it and support it.”

Basketball has long been connected with boys and men, and not much attention has been given to young women. The fact Curry and his people were not just about the talk but were also willing to do something about shows that they really care.

“The way I play the game is relatable for the women’s game,” Curry says. “My skill set can be copied. It’s not about playing above the rim. Everything I do, I feel they can work at and emulate. The skill work we teach both the boys and girls, at the same time, is something they can take back home when camp is over.”

Curry’s unique ability to shoot threes with such accuracy gives youngsters from both genders the ability to dream big. They don’t necessarily have to be tall, athletic, or a boy, and this is what it’s all about to Curry.