Warriors Star Steph Curry Picks Super Bowl Winner Between His Golf Buddies & Home Team

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is torn between his golf buddies from the Kansas Chiefs and his hometown team San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming Super Bowl.

“Obviously, being here [in the Bay], you love to see the Niners get it done. I do love [Patrick] Mahomes and [Travis] Kelce. We played golf this summer. I see them in Tahoe every year so we have a pretty good relationship in my house. So this is a win-win kind of vibe, but obviously, [I pick] the hometown team.”

Steph reveals his rooting interest for the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/JDRPr5cwTs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

The 49ers haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1995. Curry said he would love to see them finally win again.

But Curry’s hometown team are up against the Chiefs, who are building a dynasty in t he NFL like the Warriors did over the last eight years. The Chiefs, led by Mahomes and Kelce, who are akin to Curry and Klay Thompson, are gunning for their third Super Bowl win over the last five years.

Warriors Trade Moves Will Need Steph Curry’s Approval

Wit four games left before the February 8 trade deadline and a 20-24 record that is 1.5 games outside the play-in tournament, trade rumors surrounding their aging and struggling veterans abound.

The team’s front office led by rookie general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is under pressure to make tough decisions.

Will they break up their veteran core or stand pat and punt this season developing their young players?

ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne reported that the Warriors’ trade deadline moves involving his veteran supporting cast would need Stephen Curry’s blessings.

“They’re not going to make any moves to that core and break up that dynastic team unless [Curry’s] on board with that idea,” Shelburne said on the NBA Today on January 29.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on the “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV on January 29 that the Warriors are fielding calls for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins.

Moses Moody & Chris Paul Injury Updates

Key reserves Paul and Moses Moody have recently been re-evaluated and are making good progress in their ongoing recovery from their injuries.

Paul, who has missed the last eight games due to a second metacarpal fracture of his left hand, has been cleared to begin light on-court individual workouts with a splint on his hand, the Warriors announced on Tuesday night, January 30, before they beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which falls on the week before the All-Star break.

While Paul’s name had been on the trade rumor mill, he has been their bench leader this season.

Paul is a team-high plus-85 on the season, according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, and the Warriors are plus-27 with him on the floor without Curry.

On the other hand, Moody is a lot closer than Paul to returning to action.

Moody, who suffered a grade 1 strain of his left calf on January 10 against the New Orleans, has been cleared to practice. The 21-year-old Moody has missed the last six Warriors games. Before the injury, he scored back-to-back 21 points against the Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors.