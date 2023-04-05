Stephen Curry Gets Real About Andrew Wiggins’ Return After Warriors Beat Thunder

After nearly two months away from the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins made his return to the bench for Tuesday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had previously been away from the team since February 13, while his father reportedly was battling a serious medical condition, according to “The Atheltic’s” Shams Charania.

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins plans to attend Warriors-Thunder on Tuesday. The reason for Wiggins' leave of absence since mid-February is that his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a serious medical situation, sources close to the situation say. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2023

Wiggins’ superstar teammate Stephen Curry discussed what it was like to see him back around the team.

“He’s one of us,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area, after the 136-125 victory over OKC. “We talked about the whole time, that when he came back it’d be the right time. Considering everything he’s been through. We love his presence, the Wiggs’ smile, just having him in the locker room is big. We haven’t gotten to see him on the court as much, but it was great to have him back, to say the least.”

When asked about seeing the Chase Center crowd give Wiggins a warm reception when his photo was on the big screen, Curry explained that the former No. 1 overall pick is one of their own.

“That’s what it’s about,” he said. “We understand how much he’s been embraced by our fan base, our organization. You know, that’s the love that you show your own. There’s been a lot of unnecessary conversation around him and the whole situation. You don’t really want to react to everything that goes on on the internet. But, it’s just a matter of embracing him and giving him the space to come back, enjoy basketball again, and enjoy being around us.”

Steph shares what it means to have Wiggs back in the building pic.twitter.com/U8ppK0Tuf4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Jordan Poole Excited to See Andrew Wiggins Back With Warriors

Wiggins’ return was a major talking point of the night’s press conferences. After the win, Jordan Poole told reporters that he’s glad that Wiggins took the time that he needed before coming back to the Bay.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excite. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”

Stephen Curry Praises Jordan Poole After Warriors Beat Thunder

Poole got the start in Tuesday’s meeting with the Thunder, as Klay Thompson got the night off. The 23-year-old showed out, scoring 30 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Curry was sure to shout out the former Michigan-standout, following his offensive outburst.

“He’s obviously extremely talented and he can create off the dribble, he’s super fast in transition,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And we kind of read the gameplan from them. [Luguentz] Dort was just going to stay on me the whole time and not help. It just gives JP space, lets him go to work, he had some big threes, got to the bucket, got to the free-throw line.”

JP stepped up in the fourth quarter while Dort was locked on to Steph Warriors Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here: https://t.co/xZ06KkRKVW pic.twitter.com/KWJpK05V3x — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

The amount of focus OKC’s defense put on Curry in the fourth quarter allowed Poole to catch fire. He scored 18 of his 30 points in the last 12 minutes, leading the Dubs outscore the Thunder 34-19 in the final frame.