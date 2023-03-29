Warriors’ Stephen Curry Shares Latest on Andrew Wiggins Amid Playoff Push

It’s been nearly two months since Andrew Wiggins has suited up for the Golden State Warriors. The Canadian forward has been away from the team since February 13, as he’s been dealing with a personal matter

With the playoffs right around the corner, many Warriors fans have been wondering if the team will add Wiggins back to the lineup as they push for another NBA championship.

Star guard Stephen Curry shared the latest on Wiggins’ status with reporters, after Golden State’s 120-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

“It’s the same as it’s always been,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’d love to have him and hope that that does happen because we want to be whole, and I’m sure he wants to be a part of this. But when he walks through the door is when it’ll be the right time for him. That’s kind of the expectation at this point, so nothing’s really changed from our standpoint.”

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate New Orleans Pelicans 120-109

The 28-year-old played a key role in the Dubs’ 2022 title run. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last spring, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Not to mention he was often defending the opposing team’s best player, most notably, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry Credits Draymond Green’s Intensity in Warriors Win

Golden State’s victory over the Pelicans wasn’t always shaping up to be that way. The team trailed by 20 points just before halftime, but were able to claw their way back into the game thanks to Curry’s 39 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds.

On top of the 34-year-old’s scoring show, the Warriors also got a competitive burst from Draymond Green, who helped propel them back into the game with his unmatched intensity.

Curry cited Green’s fire as the driving force behind Tuesday’s impressive comeback against New Orleans.

“It just brings out that competitive fire that we have demonstrated for a decade now, and just understanding what it takes to will yourself out of a tough situation,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think I heard him [Green] say, ‘Not a lot of people can talk when they’re down 20.’ But it’s built off of a belief and an understanding of who we are at our best. That kind of competitive will that we’ve had. We’ve been in a lot of different situations over the course of these years, and for whatever reason, no matter how bad we’ve played, and how inconsistent we’ve been, we can pull off a night like tonight. So, he’s well aware of that and has a feel for- when it was a little sleepy in the first half, he got us going.”

Draymond Green Praises Stephen Curry After Warriors Win

Green later reciprocated the love he’d gotten from Curry. He told reporters that he feels he’s always able to rely on the 3-Point King to ride with him.

“If there’s one guy I always know is going to ride with me, it’s Steph,” he said via the LetsGoWarriors YouTube channel.

Myers to DRAYMOND: "you proved your point…get back in the huddle guys will follow that"

The star-duo’s combined effort against the Pelicans could wind up being crucial for Golden State’s playoff push. Ahead of the March 28 match, the two squads were separated by just a half game in the extremely tight Western Conference standings.

The Warriors’ come-from-behind victory not only distanced themselves from New Orleans a bit, but also gave them a half game cushion over the seventh seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.