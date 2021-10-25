Stephen Curry Makes Warriors History in Win vs. Kings

In their 75-plus year history, whether it was their early days in Philadelphia to their nine-season run with the city of San Francisco in front of their name, and the last 50 as the Golden State Warriors, the franchise has been able to churn out Hall-of-Famer after Hall-of-Famer. With guys like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and hopefully a soon-to-return Klay Thompson likely joining their 19 Warriors’ predecessors in Springfield, Massachusetts someday, the Dubs have one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

Despite there being nearly 20 former players in the hall who once wore the Warriors colors, none of them, and no players in franchise history, have ever accomplished something that Curry did during the team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

The 5,000th assist of Stephen Curry's career 👏 pic.twitter.com/lwMLujy1Y5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2021

With a second-quarter feed to brother-in-law Damion Lee, who proceeded to bury a three-pointer, Curry nabbed his fifth assist of the first half and 5,000th of his career. Warriors Hall-of-Famer Guy Rodgers is second on the franchise’s all-time assists list with 4,855 and is the only other player in the team’s history to surpass 4,000 career dimes.

Inside the top-10 are four other Hall-of-Famers in Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, Al Attles and Nate Thurmond. Curry’s longtime teammate Draymond Green is also on the list, currently fourth all-time with 3,432 assists.

Steph is just the 69th player in NBA history to reach 5,000 assists – the next guy ahead of him is current teammate Andre Iguodala – and even though he appears to still have a few elite seasons left in him, it doesn’t seem he’ll ever catch the all-time assist leader, John Stockton, who racked 15,806 dimes. Still, No. 30 will always be primarily remembered as the greatest shooter to ever play, so to join the exclusive 5,000-assist club too is pretty special.

Steph Made More 3-Point History in the Game as Well

Remarkably, the 5,000th dime wasn’t the only bit of history that Steph made on Sunday.

STEPH CURRY 👏

Averaging 9 REBOUNDS after 3 games: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2.3 STL Joined the 5,000 AST Club 128 straight games with a 3PT (2nd longest streak in NBA history) And the Warriors are 3-0 for the first time since 2015/16 pic.twitter.com/Pfe69yAjns — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 25, 2021

Stephen Curry last night: ✅ 27 PTS

✅ 7 REB

✅ 10 AST

✅ 3 STL Curry became the first player in @warriors history to reach 5,000 career assists. He has made at least one 3P in each of his last 128 games, passing Kyle Korver for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/sU2nO5GqsW — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) October 25, 2021

Steph’s insane (current) streak of games with at least one 3-pointer made began on December 1, 2018 in what was a surprising 111-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Kyle Korver’s stretch of 127 straight games with a bucket from deep ran from November 4, 2012 through March 2, 2014.

With 30 more games in a row of at least one three-point make, Curry would pass his own record of 157 games, which began on November 13, 2014 and wrapped up November 3, 2016.

When Will Steph Pass Ray Allen for Most 3-Pointers Made?

Steph’s 5,000 assist feat and his multi-year run of making threes in every game are both mind-boggling. The milestone that most fans and analysts are likely most highly-anticipating though is when Steph becomes the all-time three-point king.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been over 10 years since Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen broke fellow Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller’s all-time three-point record of 2,560.





Little did anybody know back then, but Steph would eventually coast his way past the 2,000 treys benchmark and he has already passed Miller for second place. Still looking like the best shooter in the game, Curry is on pace to obliterate Allen’s all-time three-point record of 2,973.

Nobody knows when exactly Steph will pass “Ray-Ray”, but barring a serious injury, it will definitely happen this season. Curry will enter the team’s Tuesday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 2,846 three made, so he’s only 128 away from breaking the record.

In his 765 career regular season games, Steph has averaged 3.7 makes from downtown per game, but last year he made a career-high 5.3 per contest and he’s averaging 4.7 from beyond the arc through the early part of this season. If Curry were to average exactly 4.0 three-point makes over the next 32 games, that would put him on pace to pass Allen on December 30 during a road game against the Denver Nuggets.

Get your popcorn ready.

