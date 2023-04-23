Chris Webber Trends on Twitter After Shocking Steph Curry Faux Pas

The Golden State Warriors officially have a new lease on playoff life, having absorbed blow after blow from a brilliant Sacramento Kings offense on Sunday to prevail in Game 4 of their first-round series, 126-125. In another timeline, though, the Dubs are probably in a 3-1 hole right now.

Stephen Curry logged another MVP-type performance, scoring 32 points, hitting five three-point bombs and adding five boards, four assists and a steal to lead his team to a series-tying win. But he nearly gave the game away down the stretch by making a critical error.

With just over 42 ticks remaining in quarter No. 4 and the Warriors clinging to a five-point lead, Curry called a timeout, presumably to avoid a Kings trap and allow his team a beat to get settled while head coach Steve Kerr drew up a play. The only problem with that — Golden State had no timeouts left.

As a result, the Kings received a technical free throw (which they made) and possession of the ball (which ex-Warrior Harrison Barnes used to sink a 28-footer, making it a one-point game). Flash forward to the final seconds and Barnes had a chance at a game-winner, but his attempt ultimately clanged off of the iron.

The sequence hearkened back to one of the most infamous plays in hoops history; one involving Kings legend — and another former Warrior — Chris Webber, whose name was trending on Twitter immediately following Steph’s slip-up.

The Internet Was Aghast After Warriors’ Stephen Curry Did His Best Chris Webber Impression

Steph was given a technical foul for calling a timeout when the Warriors had none left pic.twitter.com/vmygcN4VDU — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) April 23, 2023

While Curry called a timeout he didn’t have and lived to tell the tale, Webber wasn’t so lucky. Thirty years ago this month, the big man was representing the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA championship game and his team was trailing 73-71 when he called a timeout with just 11 seconds remaining.

As with Steph and the Warriors in Game 4, the Wolverines had no timeouts remaining, so a technical foul was assessed, Michigan ceded possession and the championship win was essentially clinched for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Needless to say, Twitter is currently alight with callbacks to Webber’s epic clutch fail.

“Warriors almost lost because of a tribute to Warriors and Kings legend Chris Webber, I am sick,” read one tweet.

“When you pull a Chris Webber but STILL FIND A WAY TO GET THE W!” another fan raved.

“[Curry] got away there with the ‘Chris Webber’ timeout. Then missed the last late game clutch shot. But great defense and choice to leave [Barnes] open there who could [have] had his moment there against his former team. WHAT. A. GAME,” declared a third commenter.

“I love that they just got done explaining how the Warriors are showcasing how they are the veteran team here with their savvy and then Steph pulls a Chris Webber,” another tweeter mused.

Coach Kerr Takes the Blame for Steph’s Error

In the wake of the win, Kerr made it clear that everyone could use an ally (or a fall guy) like him in their lives. During his postgame media availability, the Dubs play-caller took full responsibility for Steph’s mix-up.

“It was 100% my fault,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I knew we didn’t have any timeouts left. We took the challenge [on a Kevon Looney foul earlier in the quarter] and when the challenge was unsuccessful, as we were exiting the huddle… that’s on me. I’ve got to remind the guys, ‘We’re out of timeouts,’ but I didn’t say that so Steph wasn’t aware.

“That’s on me for not making that clear. And then, on that play, we had all four of the other guys running to the other end and they hit Steph in the backcourt, we didn’t have a trail man. So, we’ve got to handle the pressure better late-game…”