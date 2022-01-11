Stephen Curry, Other Warriors Make Splash at Young Player’s Big Night

Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman has joined the team on their four game road trip this week. The hope, is that he’ll be able to continue to ramp up his involvement in practice during the trip, as he continues his comeback from a right meniscus injury.

The Warriors‘ first stop on the trip is Tuesday night in Memphis, which allowed Wiseman to attend his jersey retirement at East High School. According to a report from Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal, Wiseman wasn’t the only Warrior player in attendance. Giannotto reported that Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and others were in the house for the ceremony.

A video from Evan Webeck of the Mercury News actually showed that much of the team was in attendance.

This is great to see and shows how close this Warriors team is. Furthermore it shows that they think highly of Wiseman as a teammate.

Wiseman’s High School Career at East High

Wiseman played the last two seasons of his high school career at East, after transferring from the Ensworth School in Nashville. During his time at East he played for NBA All-Star, Penny Hardaway. During his junior season, Wiseman averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. He helped lead the team to a AAA State Championship and was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American third team.

As a senior Wiseman had a monster season, averaging 25.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, and 5.5 blocks per game. He helped lead East to a AAA runner-up finish. Wiseman’s play landed him several accolades including the Gatorade National Player of the Year and the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year awards. He also played in the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic, and the Nike Hoop Summit. He was also rated as the number one recruit in the country, by both ESPN and Rivals.

Wiseman’s time at East wasn’t without controversy. In November 2017, during his junior season, Wiseman was ruled ineligible because of an “athletic coaching link” between him and Hardaway. He was then cleared to play in December.

Latest on Wiseman

Wiseman is on the Warriors current road trip, after practicing for the first time since his injury on Saturday. He participated in all parts of the practice, but scrimmaging and the team is hopeful they can up his practice involvement during this road trip. It remains to be seen when Wiseman will actually return to the floor, or if he’ll return to the G-League first.

Hopefully Wiseman can return for the Warriors soon. The team could certainly use his size and athleticism, as they prepare to make a run at a championship. Interior size is the one weak area on the Warriors roster and the return of Wiseman would certainly help in that area. At minimum, he’s another body that can give the team some minutes.

Even if Wiseman can just return to his rookie season form, he can provide some valuable scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking for the Warriors. If he takes a step forward in his return, then look out, the Warriors are going to be hard to beat.