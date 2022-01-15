Warriors Star Cops to Having PTSD After Scary Fall

Friday night was a hot one for the Golden State Warriors, who may have just erased any angst fans have had over recent setbacks. After getting blown out by the Bucks the previous night, Steph Curry’s crew responded by registering an offensive performance for the ages against the East-leading Bulls.

The Dubs dropped a whopping 138 points on Chicago, ripping the nets at a 56.4% clip, hitting 19 triples and getting back on the winning track with a 42-point decision. However, there was at least one scary moment for the team during the game.

With just over nine minutes remaining in the first half and Golden State well on its way to the big win, Curry drove the ball into the teeth of the Bulls defense. He was subsequently fouled at the basket by Lonzo Ball, who sent the off-balance star to the hardwood, where he landed hard on his right hand.

Curry ultimately continued on but he was visibly shaken by the incident, which instantly brought back memories of one of the most devastating injuries of his career.

Bad Memories

Steph appeared to tweak his right hand, but remains in the game pic.twitter.com/WjSN8EQTyY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

After the game, Curry did his best to stamp out any concerns about his hand being injured. It was clear, though, that the moment was as tense for him as it may have been for the rest of the team and its fans.

“Yeah, anything that involves the hand, especially the right one, you get a little concerned,” Curry told reporters post-game, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “But the feeling came back, strength came back. It hurts, but I’ll be all right.

He added, “I had some PTSD from two years ago when I landed… Felt kind of the same, but going to get it looked at and figure it out. Should be all right.”

Curry is, of course, referring to October 30, 2019, when he had a fall during a game against the Suns. That incident resulted in a broken right hand and a lost season for the star, who returned for one game in March before the pandemic hit but was limited to just five total appearances for the year.

As of this writing, it appears as though Curry managed to avoid a similar fate on this occasion.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Steph Bounces Back

After having a rough go of it during his team’s lopsided loss to the Bucks — he scored just 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting in the game — Curry had something of a bounceback against the Bulls.

Due to the blowout nature of the contest, he was limited to 27 minutes of action in Chicago. However, he still managed to put up 19 points on 7-of-15 from the floor while hitting four of his 10 three-point attempts, sore hand and all.

Clearly, it wasn’t one the kind of performance fans will remember as the season wears on. However, given that it came on the wrong end of a back-to-back against elite competition and amid an extended slump, Curry will probably take it.

Since November 30, he has made just 37.7% of his field-goal attempts and 34.5% from deep.

READ NEXT: