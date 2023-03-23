Steve Kerr Speaks Out on Andrew Wiggins’ Extended Absence from Warriors

It’s been over a month since the last time that Andrew Wiggins appeared in a game for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins most recently suited up for Golden State’s February 13 matchup with the Washington Wizards. The Canadian forward has been away from the team for an extended period due to an ongoing personal issue.

Head coach Steve Kerr provided a small update on a potential Wiggins return, saying that he is hopeful that the Warriors will get him back.

“We’re hopeful to get Wiggs and (Gary Payton II) back, those two guys were really key players for us in the championship run a year ago,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews Channel, after Golden State’s 127-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks. “We can feel it, we’re a little short defensively, literally and figuratively, you know?”

Kerr then went on to praise the 28-year-old and explain that the team is in his corner.

“Well, we love Wiggs, he’s a huge part of our team,” Kerr said Wednesday night. “He’s a great player but he’s a great human being. He’s just a great teammate, I love coaching him. So anytime you see one of your guys struggling, dealing with something, all you can do is support that player and give them space and that’s what we’ve tried to do. But our players and our coaches, front office, we’re all thinking about Wiggs every day. If he comes back, great. If he doesn’t come back, that’s fine too. We just want to make sure that he’s in a good place, taking care of his family and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Dallas Mavericks 127-125

Draymond Green Slams Speculation on Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins

Kerr wasn’t lying. Wiggins’ teammates have been in his corner for sure. Draymond Green recently want on a rant about the rumors being floated around about the former No. 1 overall pick’s personal matter.

He slammed anyone who’d been speculating on the reason behind Wiggins’ extended absence.

“I want to let you all know about how absolutely ridiculous most of you people are at life,” Green said on the March 21 edition of The Draymond Green Show. “The fact that a rumor about Andrew Wiggins — I don’t know if it’s true. I’m not here to confirm whether it’s true or not. I really don’t care, like it ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Play

Draymond explains why Warriors need Wiggins & Payton II for NBA playoff push | Draymond Green Show On his podcast, Draymond Green discusses the Golden State Warriors getting a road win against the Houston Rockets, their matchup with Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Dallas Mavericks, why Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II are so important to the team, and the tightening NBA MVP race between Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Download… 2023-03-21T22:00:11Z

Warriors’ Draymond Green ‘Disgusted’ With Andrew Wiggins Rumors

The 33-year-old continued his rant, saying that the speculation had disgusted him and caused him to lose some hope in humanity.

“Y’all are so thirsty to know what’s going on in someone’s life that that becomes the thing. You better have some cold hard evidence if you’re going to make that a thing. And, quite frankly, I’ve just seen people talking. I’ve seen no evidence of anything. … That’s insane. That’s nuts. … With no confirmation or nothing. Sometimes people disgust me. We live in a disgusting world. … Like I said, whether it’s true or false, I don’t know if the world will ever know. Quite frankly, I don’t think it matters for the world to know if it is or isn’t. … People’s kids have to live with that. … It’s cringeworthy. … It actually makes me lose more and more hope for humanity.”