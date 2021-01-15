Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Brooklyn Nets Trade for James Harden

Following the news of the blockbuster NBA trade which sent former Houston Rockets MVP James Harden to the new-look Brooklyn Nets, many have begun to express their opinion on the matter.

As some NBA players tweeted their responses, others, like the Golden State Warriors‘ two-time MVP Steph Curry, were live on air as they discussed their reactions. Yet Curry isn’t the only person of the Warriors organization to comment on the trade.

Their head coach, Steve Kerr, commented on how the trade affects the NBA’s conference alignment and what will be next for the team as they move forward.

Kerr’s Critical Comments on James Harden’s Trade

Similar to Curry’s interview, Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky” show on Wednesday to discuss his feelings on the trade.

“My first thought is it’s good to get James Harden to the East. I think that’s good. A lot of the dominant NBA players have been in the West, for whatever reason. So it’s good to balance that out a little bit. My next thought is, what an amazing job Sean Marks has done since he became the Nets GM.”

That wasn’t all that Kerr spoke on. The trade conversation also turned to what it was like coaching against Harden in the past during the Warriors’ battles with the Rockets. “It was a tough, tough team to get past,” Kerr said. “And they pushed us as hard as anybody — in the West, for sure. It was quite an era, for both teams.” “When we closed them out after Kevin had got hurt in Game 5 will always go down as one of my favorite games as Warriors coach,” he said. “The way the guys played — the way they shared the ball and defended — it was a beautiful night.” Kerr’s Words to Brooklyn’s Coach Steve Nash

However, if there is one person in the NBA who would be able to advise the Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash on how to run a team like this in this era, it’s Kerr. After discussing the initial news, he detailed his relationship with Nash and what he thinks he’ll be able to do with his new team.

“Steve and I are tight. We haven’t talked since the trade, but we’ve communicated during the season. He’s the right man for the job. If there’s somebody who is built to coach that team — with that set of stars — it’s Steve.”

“I know he’s got his hands full in some ways, but every coach wants talent. I would put my money on Steve being able to get that job done. That’s an incredible array of talent on one team.”

It is an incredible amount of talent on one team and Nash will certainly have a lot on his plate trying to bring the team together. The Warriors will face the new version of the Nets a month from now and it will for sure be a game to watch as Kerr and Nash battle wits once again.

