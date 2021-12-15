NBA Legend Makes Bold Prediction About the Warriors

With more than a third of the 2021-22 NBA season officially on the books, it’s safe to say that some truths have emerged about teams around the Association. For the Golden State Warriors and their fans, that’s cause for celebration.

The truth about the Warriors, who currently boast the league’s best record at 23-5, is that they’re playing for a championship once again.

It’s an incredible turn of events for a team that has dealt with Klay Thompson’s multi-year absence, Kevin Durant leaving for the Nets in free agency and Stephen Curry breaking his hand two years ago. However, at least one hoops legend saw the Warriors’ return to prominence coming.

Namely, seven-time All-Star and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.

“You’re not going to believe me, but before the season started, I had the Warriors,” McGrady told CNN Sports‘ Andy Scholes.

T-Mac Raves About What the Warriors Have Put Together





Play



Inside the NBA Reacts to Steph Curry 3-Point Record – December 14, 2021 Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks – Full Game Highlights | December 14, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season 📌 SHOP OUR MERCH: hoh.world 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Twitter: twitter.com/HoHighlights 📌 SUBSCRIBE, LIKE & COMMENT for MORE! #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2021-12-15T06:09:37Z

As McGrady sees it, the Warriors’ incredible comeback isn’t just about Steph — although he is the headliner. It’s the product of several players emerging in the early campaign, with multiple big names still waiting to join the fray.

“I just look at who Steph is, I look at the pieces that they have on that team. Klay [Thompson] is not even back yet, the emergence of a guy like Jordan Poole, you brought [Andre] Iguodala back, Draymond [Green] looks fantastic. [James] Wiseman is not even on the court — and these guys are off to a wonderful start,” McGrady said.

“Steph, you seen the other night had 50 points. I mean, you just don’t know who to key in on. It’s going to be a hell of a run when Klay gets back and they could put that together.”

McGrady isn’t just picking the Warriors due to the sheer number of quality players they have, though. For him, it’s those players’ ability to shoot the ball that makes Golden State such a difficult team to handle.

“They’re going to be tough because the shooting is outstanding on his team. To have four or five guys that shoot the ball better than anybody in the league and the way they play team basketball, it’s tough to really game plan against a team like that.”

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

McGrady Hasn’t Always Been the Biggest Fan of the Warriors

While McGrady is singing the Warriors’ praises now, that hasn’t always been the case. In the past, it has almost seemed like he was actively rooting against them. During an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump in 2019, for example, he was practically begging the basketball gods to break the team up.

“I just think we need some more parity,” he said. “It’s been four straight years of watching these guys.”

He wasn’t a big fan of the team’s move to sign Durant in 2016, either. “The super teams, no — they’re not good,” he said on First Take. “I will say that Kevin Durant going to the Golden State Warriors is a no-no.”

READ NEXT: