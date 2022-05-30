Warriors Fans Shredding Jayson Tatum for Brutal Andrew Wiggins Take

In the wake of the Boston Celtics’ nail-biting win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors finally have an opponent locked in for their latest title bid. Steph Curry and his crew are now tasked with beating Jayson Tatum and the Beantowners to capture their fourth chip in the last eight years.

Of course, Dub Nation has been chomping at the bit to see the Cs go down ever since Marcus Smart’s ill-fated dive for a loose ball during a March game between the two clubs resulted in Curry hitting the shelf for a month. However, fans have also unearthed an old tweet that they’re hoping will provide further motivation for their team.

Specifically, they’ve drawn attention to the social media musings of a 14-year-old Tatum who, in 2012, tweeted the following about a certain future Warriors wing: “Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins.”

Needless to say, Tatum’s tweet has not aged well.

The Great Debate of 2014 Revived

Play

WARRIORS ARE BACK | #CHASINGHISTORY | EPISODE 28 For the 6th time in 8 years, Golden State is back in the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV. With the core of Steph, Draymond and Klay intact once again, the contributions of recent additions such as Andrew Wiggins make them a formidable threat to add to their championship legacy. Stay up-to-date on news, live scores… 2022-05-28T18:38:49Z

Longtime fans may recall that Wiggins and Parker were considered the top prospects of the then-heralded 2014 draft class. Needless to say, the group didn’t quite live up to that hype. However, Wiggins’ career to date has far exceeded that of the majority of his classmates, Parker included.

Coincidentally, Parker was waived by the Celtics in January.

So, Tatum’s old Parker-Wiggins take has been brought back to the forefront by Twitter sleuths. And the Warriors contingent is trying real hard to make it a thing with the Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals looming.

“Wait till they show this disrespect to Wiggins, gonna motivate him to dominate him on both ends like he did to [Luka Doncic] and put him on a poster or 2!” tweeted one fan.

In short order, the Dub Nation denizens attempted to do just that, tagging Wiggins’ Twitter account and imploring the 2022 All-Star to set Tatum straight.

“@22wiggins i personally wouldn’t let him say that to me without winning a ring,” read one of the new responses to Tatum’s original declaration.

“@22wiggins LOOK WHAT TATUM SAID ABOUT YOU,” another fan prodded.

Meanwhile, a handful of Redditors took aim at Tatum specifically, with one writing: “Tatum f****d around, now he’s going to find out.” Another added: “Tatum broke the code.”

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Wiggins vs. Parker at a Glance

In fairness to Parker — and Tatum, for that matter — injuries played a huge role in the former Duke standout’s career spiraling. Before suffering two ACL tears to the same knee over a two-year span, Parker appeared to be well on his way toward a big-time run with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Before his second injury occurred in 2017, he was averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest as a third-year pro and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s partner-in-crime.

On the whole, though, Wiggins has clearly been the better NBA baller, putting up 19.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game with shooting splits of 45-35-72 over eight seasons. Parker, meanwhile, has logged a 14-6 line while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 32.6% from deep.

We needn’t even address the seismic gap on the defensive side of the court.

READ NEXT: