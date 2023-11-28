Warriors’ Klay Thompson Gets Testy With Reporter

Klay Thompson got testy with a reporter when the topic of a potential Golden State Warriors lineup shakeup was brought up after Monday’s practice.

“You want to bench me,” Thompson retorted when a reporter touched the sensitive topic. “Do you want to bench [Andrew Wiggins]? You want to bench us? OK. You could suggest it, that’s fine. But, ‘Thanks, Steve,’ I guess. Like, I don’t know. Sometimes you earn things like patience and time to find yourself. I think history is on our side when it comes to that stuff.”

"You want me to bench me?" Klay Thompson got spicy when asked about Steve Kerr's patience sticking with the same starters 😅 pic.twitter.com/1Qb4GaSy9l — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2023

Thompson became more visibly irked when the reporter followed up if he had heard about the chatter.

“I don’t care what people say,” Thompson said in an edgy tone. “They don’t do what we do. They can’t do what we do, that’s why they talk. Like, come on. I don’t care what people say at this point in my life. Next question.”

Thompson is off to a poor start this season, averaging 15.0 points, his lowest since his rookie season, on 40.2% shooting, a career-low.

After shaking off the scoring bug with two straight 20-point games, Thompson struggled anew against the San Antonio Spurs, the Western Conference’s worst team, as he hit only 3-of-11 shots. He knocked down 6-of-7 free throws to finish with 15 points. His Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, did the heavy lifting again with 35 points as the Warriors held off the Spurs, 118-112.

The 33-year-old Thompson is hoping to recapture his shooting form against the Sacramento Kings in a crucial In-Season Tournament. The last time these two teams met, Thompson sank the game-winner.

Draymond Green Breaks Silence

Draymond Green returns Tuesday, November 28, against the Kings after serving a five-game suspension.

In his first interview since he locked up Rudy Gobert‘s head in a chokehold in a melee against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green wasn’t remorseful.

“I don’t live my life with regrets,” Green said via ESPN, speaking for the first time since the incident. “I’ll come to a teammate’s defense any time that I’m in a position to come to a teammate’s defense. … What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost. How are the people that I care about affected? How are the people I care about, what do they have to deal with? That’s it for me.”

The mercurial Warriors forward tried to defend his actions in the context of his friendship and kinship with his teammates, particularly with Thompson, whom Gobert grabbed from behind during the fight.

“Things can be interpreted how people want to interpret them,” Green said. “I’m not here to judge people’s interpretations or try to change them. They are what they are. I know that for me, I am always going to be there for my teammates. That’s who I am. That’s who I am as a teammate, that’s who I am as a friend. … Right, wrong or indifferent, look to your side and I’ll be there — or even in front of you.”

Draymond Green Expected to Start

With the full complement of his roster, Warriors coach Steve Kerr plans to give Green heavy minutes in his return.

“He’s been working hard with Rick [Celebrini]. He traveled to Phoenix with us, played 3-on-3, I believe he scrimmaged [Friday]—I’m not positive about that,” Kerr said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But he’s been really putting a ton of work in, so hopefully he’ll be fine and ready to play a lot of minutes on Tuesday.”

Green, the Warriors’ defensive anchor, was sorely missed as they struggled to a 2-3 record without him. They are 5-4 with Green in the lineup this season.

The veteran forward is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.