Warriors Could Pursue Former Rival on the Buyout Market

While trades were made across the Association on Thursday — including a couple of blockbusters — the Golden State Warriors remain exactly the same outfit they were before the league’s deal-making deadline hit. Score another one for the continuity crew!

Given the fact the Warriors are 41-15 and seemingly destined for a top-two seed in the West, it’s hard to argue with GM Bob Myers’ inaction.

However, the lack of a deal has left the club with one pretty clear hole. Outside of James Wiseman, there’s not really a true center on the roster. And right now, with Wiseman and All-Star Draymond Green both on the shelf, Kevon Looney is the Warriors’ only healthy (ish) pivot man.

Although they’d have to part ways with someone to clear a roster spot, the team could look to the buyout market for another big. To that end, a 2016 NBA champion and former double-double machine could be a target.

Tristan Thompson Media Availability (February 10, 2022) | Indiana Pacers Indiana Pacers forward Tristan Thompson talks about being a veteran leader for the team and his excitement to play in Indiana. 2022-02-10T19:09:59Z

In a piece identifying some potential big-man targets for Myers and Co. on the buyout front, Pacers acquiree Tristan Thompson received a mention from NBC Sports Bay Area‘s Josh Schrock as a possibility:

Thompson was traded from the Kings to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. While Indiana could use Thompson as a backup center behind Myles Turner, it’s likely the veteran big man asks to be bought out to join a contender. This season, Thompson is averaging 6.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. He still is a decent bench big who can hit the glass and bang on the inside. The Los Angeles Lakers could be an option for Thompson, but the Warriors could be interested.

Thompson wouldn’t be the seven-footer that some believe the Warriors need. However, at 6-foot-9 (with a 7-foot-1 wingspan) and 250-plus pounds, he may have the bulk to better contend with some of the more physically imposing five-men Golden State could run into down the stretch.

On top of that, he’s a rebounding machine with championship experience. Whether or not he’s actually available remains to be seen, though.

Thompson Just Suited up for Indy

Following his move to the Pacers, the Indianapolis Star’s James Boyd reported that the club was “mulling whether to buyout the rest of the $9.7 million he’s owed on his expiring contract or to bolster their frontcourt with him.” Since then, though, the veteran has seen the court for Indy.

It certainly wasn’t a memorable effort — in 15 minutes of action against the Cavaliers on Friday, Thompson was 1-of-5 from the field, scoring just two points while adding four rebounds and an assist. Meanwhile, the Pacers were outscored by 13 points when he was on the floor.

He may still be a buyout candidate, but his participation in the game could mean that the Pacers are leaning toward keeping him.

And, again, the Warriors already have a 15-man roster full of players they like.

