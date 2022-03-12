Warriors Insider Offers Update on Team’s Dealings With Ex-Rookie of the Year

The Golden State Warriors appear to be rolling with the players they’ve got heading into postseason play. There had been rumblings that they would explore the buyout market previously but nothing has materialized on that front.

Nevertheless, GM Bob Myers and Co. continue to do their homework on potential additions to the roster for the future. To that end, the Warriors held a pair of workouts with former NBA Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans.

During a Friday appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater updated the situation with Evans.

“No word, essentially. I don’t think anything is necessarily imminent,” Slater said. “It could be a summer partnership. I know Tyreke is trying to get back into the NBA right now. Maybe there’s G League possibilities with him. I think they’re still kinda figuring that out.

He added: “Bob Myers is friendly with Tyreke Evans — Tyreke is his former client. So, I do think there’s somewhat of Bob trying to help him figure out his next step in the league. Whether that’s with the Warriors now, later or whether it’s somewhere else, I think that’s what’s going on.”

Evans was disqualified from competition in May of 2019 due to a violation of its anti-drug program. Although the ban was for two years, the NBA and the Players Association just announced his reinstatement as a player last month.

Nevertheless, he’s officially back on the market as a free agent, eligible to sign with any team that will take him.

When Evans was reinstated, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the veteran “is considered to be in good physical condition.” However, it’s hard to say whether he’s ready to contribute in a meaningful way at the NBA level. He wouldn’t be the first player to successfully resume a career after a drug ban, though.

In 2006, Chris “Birdman” Andersen was similarly DQd for a substance abuse issue. He returned two years later and went on to play for another decade. The big man even won a title with the Big 3-era Heat in 2013.

That said, Andersen was more than two years younger than Evans is now when he was reinstated. He was also a rebounder, defender and rim-roller, while the former ROY is a backcourt/wing score and playmaker. So, the situations aren’t entirely alike.

Evans Was Formerly One of the Game’s Most Promising Hoopers

Evans last played for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 10.2 points per contest and making 35.6% of his threes. However, over 10 seasons and nearly 600 games played, he has logged an impressive 16-5-5 line. In the early going, the now 32-year-old baller was seemingly destined for stardom.

He entered the league as part of the same draft class that saw Steph Curry land in Golden State. And during that first year, Evans was the more impressive player in some respects.

As a rookie in 2009-10, Evans averaged 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. Consequently, he edged out Steph in the ROY voting 491-391 and took home the trophy.

