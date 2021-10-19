Warrior Draymond Green Sounds off on Ben Simmons Drama

Draymond Green thinks that basketball and celebrity-style gossip don’t mix very well.

The Golden State Warriors star sounded off about the state of basketball commentary, which he believes has become less about the game itself and more about the drama that takes place off the court. Green specifically called out one of the most high-profile basketball spats in recent memory, saying he’s sick of hearing about it.

Green Sounds Off

Speaking to Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Green talked about his recent work in the television studio for TNT. He has done some analysis for Inside the NBA, breaking down details of defensive breakdowns or perfectly run offensive sets, Murdock noted. Green, who has a keen eye for detail and a deep knowledge of the game, was seen as well-suited for the role.

But the Warriors star said he’s also dismayed at the state of the NBA coverage he sees on television, saying it’s too focused on drama. He made reference to Ben Simmons, whose strained relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers has played out very publicly.

“All these shows that you turn on, they’re about basketball, but they’re not really about basketball,” Green said. “It bothers me when I can’t turn on a TV show and learn about the game of basketball. The only thing I can learn is that Ben Simmons don’t want to play for the 76ers.”

“At this point I don’t care about that man, honestly. He does whatever he wants” Embiid speaks out after Ben Simmons got kicked out of practice (via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/rvRpP3dPW4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2021

Just hours after Green’s interview with The Ringer was published, the Simmons drama reached new heights. Sixers coach Doc Rivers threw Simmons out of practice on Tuesday, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that Simmons refused to take part in a defensive drill. The team suspended Simmons for one game, keeping him out of Wednesday’s season-opener.

Sources: Doc Rivers asked Ben Simmons to join a defensive drill today. Simmons refused. Rivers asked again. Simmons said no again. Rivers then told Simmons he should go home, and Simmons dropped the ball and left. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2021

The drama spilled over even more when Sixers teammate Joel Embiid publicly called out Simmons.

“But at the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “We get paid to produce on the court, go out, play hard, win some games … that’s what we get paid for. We don’t get paid to come out here and try to babysit somebody. So that’s not our job, and I’m sure my teammates feel that way.”

Green Has Supported Simmons

While he may not be happy with how the Simmons drama has played out on television, Green has at times stepped into it himself. On his birthday, Simmons took to Instagram to reflect on life and talk a bit about the ups and downs he had encountered. Green replied to offer some encouraging words, advising Simmons not to let the negativity get to him.

“Man stop letting these people get in your head young King,” Green wrote. “Enjoy your birthday, basketball ain’t got nothing to do with it, so don’t let them intertwine life and basketball for you. Enjoy your life and enjoy hoop. You’ve earned earned both! You don’t owe anybody anything! You have earned everything you have! Happy born day brotha!”

