Warrior Draymond Green Claps Back With NSFW Reply to LeBron’s Trolling

The rivalry between LeBron James and Draymond Green is moving from the hardwood to the college gridiron.

The Ohio-born-and-bred James took to Twitter to troll Green after his favorite Ohio State University Buckeyes blew out Green’s Michigan State Spartans in a critical college football contest. Even though his team’s hopes of making the College Football Playoffs may have been squashed, the Golden State Warriors star wasn’t about to let James’s trolling go unanswered.

James Rubs It In

There was a lot on the line when Ohio State and Michigan State met in Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 and on the fringes of the College Football Playoffs, with the Spartans at No. 7 and Buckeyes the last in at No. 4.

Ohio State could be moving up after Saturday’s 56-7 drubbing of the Spartans, and James made sure to call out Green specifically as he gloated about the win.

Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven’t heard from him today. 🤣🤣🤣. #GoBuckeyes🌰 OH…… @OhioStateFB — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2021

Green clapped back, acknowledging the rough loss but standing by his team.