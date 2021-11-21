Warrior Draymond Green Claps Back With NSFW Reply to LeBron’s Trolling

The rivalry between LeBron James and Draymond Green is moving from the hardwood to the college gridiron.
The Ohio-born-and-bred James took to Twitter to troll Green after his favorite Ohio State University Buckeyes blew out Green’s Michigan State Spartans in a critical college football contest. Even though his team’s hopes of making the College Football Playoffs may have been squashed, the Golden State Warriors star wasn’t about to let James’s trolling go unanswered.
James Rubs It In
There was a lot on the line when Ohio State and Michigan State met in Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 and on the fringes of the College Football Playoffs, with the Spartans at No. 7 and Buckeyes the last in at No. 4.
Ohio State could be moving up after Saturday’s 56-7 drubbing of the Spartans, and James made sure to call out Green specifically as he gloated about the win.
Green clapped back, acknowledging the rough loss but standing by his team.
“Go F*****G GREEN baby! Damn this s**t hurt hahaha,” Green replied.
Green and James have been rivals on the basketball court for years, with the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meeting four consecutive times in the NBA Finals and Green’s Golden State squad coming out on top three of those times. Green seemed to relish in his victories over James, saying after the second meeting between the teams — with the Warriors winning the first and the Cavaliers the second — that he wanted a third chance so he could beat them again.
“And then, if Cleveland comes out of the east, I want to destroy Cleveland,” Green told NBA.com’s David Aldridge at the time. “No ifs, ands and buts about it. But I also know that there’s steps to get to that point. And if and when we get to that point, I want to annihilate them.”
Green has already helped the Warriors leap past the Lakers as title favorites this year. The Warriors have jumped out to a league-best 14-2 start, while the 8-9 Lakers are hovering around the edge of the playoff picture.
Green’s Love for MSU Runs Deep
Green has been a big booster of the Spartans program, publicly advocating for football head coach Mel Tucker to stay with the team amid rumors that he could be in line for the LSU job. Green even hosted Tucker this week on his new podcast, The Draymond Green Show. Tucker seemed appreciative of the support and said he’s not considering leaving the school.
“I came here and I made it clear in my initial press conference that I thought Michigan State was a destination job and not a stepping stone,” Tucker said. “Obviously I have Big Ten roots, I played at Wisconsin, I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. . . I know the Big Ten landscape.”
Green will get to see Tucker on the sidelines for the Spartans for a long time. The school is reportedly planning to offer him a 10-year, $95 million contract that SI.com noted is being funded by two wealthy MSU alums — neither of whom is Green.
