Warrior Draymond Green Escalates Feud With ‘Big Ogre’ Kendrick Perkins

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green is escalating his feud with analyst Kendrick Perkins, with the two trading some very personal barbs as the Warriors returned to the Western Conference Finals.

Green used his postgame comments after the Warriors closed out the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday’s Game 6 to needle Perkins, who responded to Green’s rant on social media afterward — where it grew increasingly personal.

Draymond Takes Shots

Ahead of Game 6, Perkins shared some criticism of Green during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” saying he too often takes himself out of the team’s offense and is too passive with the ball.

“Matter of fact, can somebody tell Draymond Green it’s OK to look at the basket and actually shoot a shot?” Perkins said. “I mean, because he’s afraid. I mean, I’m sitting up here seeing all the turnovers. He doesn’t even look at the basket.”

Green answered the criticism immediately after the game, laughing off the idea that he’s scared to shoot and taking a personal shot at Perkins.

“Something came to my phone earlier,” Green told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Some guy saying I’m scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond says ain’t the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel. When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say is the gospel.”

Green was also miffed at the idea that he’s not an important part of the team’s offense, pointing out that Perkins couldn’t make the passes he does.

“But these are people who get employed to talk on TV about our game. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You make that pass,” Green said. “We’d love to see it. I played against the guy by the way. I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of y’all that don’t know. I’m never duckin’ no smoke.”

While Green didn’t contribute much to the scoreboard against the Grizzlies — averaging 6.3 points per game in the conference semifinals — he made contributions in other ways. He grabbed 15 rebounds in the deciding Game 6 to go along with 8 assists. And though he struggled with turnovers in Game 5 and early in Game 6, Green also responded with a number of key defensive stops.

Green is also no stranger to grabbing the spotlight and has crafted his own media presence through his popular podcast and appearances as a TNT analyst.

Feud Grows More Heated

Perkins didn’t let Green’s postgame comments go unanswered. Later that night, the former NBA big man took to Twitter to issue a very personal response, saying Green isn’t one to comment on anyone’s looks.

Carry the hell on…. pic.twitter.com/XB5qv8YIJU — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2022

“Hey Draymond, ‘ogre’? What you call me? Hey listen, you ain’t handsome. You d**n sure ain’t cute,” Perkins said.

Perkins could have more chances to jostle with Green in the coming weeks. The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the sixth time over the last eight seasons, and will open the series on Wednesday night either at the Phoenix Suns or hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

