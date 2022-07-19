Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Shares Surprising Regret About Last Season

Andrew Wiggins just completed what was arguably the best season of his career, making his first All-Star Game while helping lead the Golden State Warriors to a title.

Still, the 27-year-old guard said he had regrets about the past season. In an interview this week, Wiggins revisited his controversial offseason stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and what he now said was a forced decision.

Wiggins Shares Regrets

In an interview with FanSided’s Mark Carman, Wiggins opened up about his decision last offseason to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Wiggins initially expressed doubt about going forward with the shot, even though he faced the prospect of not being able to play in home games due to local regulations. Wiggins applied for a religious exemption, which the NBA denied.

Wiggins ultimately decided to get vaccinated in time for the start of the season, but now expressed regrets over the decision.

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career,” Wiggins said. “But for my body, I just don’t like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn’t like that and I didn’t like that it wasn’t my choice. I didn’t like that it was either get this or don’t play.”

Andrew Wiggins said he still wishes he didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite a season in which he helped the Warriors win the NBA championship. https://t.co/INRH9PqV9m — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 19, 2022

The Warriors benefitted from the decision. Wiggins averaged 17.2 points per game last season, connecting on 39.3% of his 3-pointers. He added 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Wiggins stepped up his game even more in the playoffs. Due to a series of injuries to key players over the course of the regular season, it wasn’t until the start of the playoffs that team’s small-ball lineup — Wiggins, Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — were finally able to take the court together.

The lineup helped propel the Warriors to the title, thanks in large part to Wiggins stepping up as a defender and rebounder. In the NBA Finals, he grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds in a critical Game 4 win.

Wiggins’ Future in Golden State

Though many insiders once saw Wiggins as an eventual casualty of the team’s salary restrictions, his strong showing last season and through the playoffs may have changed that trajectory. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Warriors are discussing a max contract extension that would help the 27-year-old serve as a bridge to the future.

Letourneau noted that the Warriors would not be rushing the contract, evaluating how Wiggins continues to perform over the coming season.

“But given that Wiggins is fresh off his first All-Star selection and a memorable showing in the Finals, he figures to ask for nothing less than the max,” he wrote. “Giving him three or four more years beyond next season at around $37 million annually would have huge luxury-tax implications for the Warriors.”

Wiggins has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Warriors.

“I would love to stay here,” Wiggins said. “Being here, this is top-notch. The way they treat the players … we’re all one big family. I feel like a lot of places may say that, but they show it through their actions.”

