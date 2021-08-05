Warriors’ Veteran Snubs Team, Takes Smaller Offer to Join Lakers: Report

The Golden State Warriors have lost a veteran sharpshooter who turned down the team to take a lesser offer from a Pacific Division rival.

As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, free agent Kent Bazemore decided against re-signing with the Warriors and opted instead to take a smaller offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been amassing veteran players in the hope of making another title run. As Slater reported, Bazemore was apparently attracted by the idea of being able to play a more important role alongside LeBron James.

“Bazemore turned down more money and years (two) from the Warriors, sources say, but believes he will have a bigger role and opportunity to win a championship with the Lakers. Bazemore is betting on himself,” Slater tweeted.

Bazemore Going Closer to Home

While the chance to play alongside James on a title contender was likely the biggest draw, Bazemore may have had other motivation in turning down the bigger offer from the Warriors. Kerith Burke of NBC Sports reported that he wanted the chance to give more stability to his family, which made Los Angeles a better destination.

“Bazemore said it was hard on him, and his family, to bounce from the Blazers to the Kings to the Warriors,” Burke wrote. “He indicated he wanted stability, but LA isn’t that far and it always feels good to bet on yourself. Beat wishes to a good dude.”

I'm told Kent Bazemore was offered more money from the Warriors than the Lakers. But Bazemore agreed to join the Lakers on a one-year deal because he views them as a title contender and is told he'll have a major role https://t.co/D5brxLKsbk — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 3, 2021

Bazemore had been a fixture of the Warriors’ second unit for much of the year and moved into the starting lineup for the final month of the season after wing Kelly Oubre was lost to injury. He averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game for the season. Bazemore was one of the team’s better shooters, hitting 40.8% of three-pointers last year.

Lakers Crushing Free Agency

Bazemore joins a number of other veterans who have decided to join the Lakers and the new Big Three of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers also landed Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, but Jorge Sedano of ESPN noted that Bazemore may be one of the most important additions.

“[Frank] Vogel is a defensive-minded coach, and of the perimeter scoring threats they added, Bazemore is the best on that end. If other perimeter players like Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker can find a way to survive on the defensive end, the Lakers will have successfully solidified their rotation,” he noted.

Bazemore, who played for Los Angeles in the 2013-14, joins a trio of other Lakers returning to the team. Along with Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington are also coming back.

Another former Laker is returning Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year, deal with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/fSsRQI5ea7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

The Warriors have also added some veterans, signing Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica. Both could potentially make up for some of the deep shooting ability that Bazemore brought with him to Los Angeles. Porter is a 40 percent three-point shooter for his career, and Bjelica is just a shade below at 38.7 percent.

Golden State could also have room to make more moves. The team also waived 2019 draft pick Alen Smailagic and traded Eric Paschall, opening up a pair of roster spots and leaving room for more additions.

