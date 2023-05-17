Warriors ‘Bracing’ for Major Loss This Summer: Report

Bob Myers’ future with the Golden State Warriors has been up in the air all season. The team’s longtime general manager will no longer be under contract, as of June 30. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the organization is “bracing for the liklihood that Myers could walk away.”

“The Golden State Warriors and president of basketball operations Bob Myers have had no substantial contract extension talks in months and the sides are bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise, league sources told The Athletic,” Charania reported. “His contract is up on June 30. Both sides exchanged offers and counter-offers several months ago, and there has since been no traction on a new deal, league sources say. The Warriors have not yet presented an offer that has blown Myers away, but there’s also a growing sense that even a competitive market offer — near the top of the executive food chain — may not keep Myers with the franchise that he joined in April 2011 as an assistant general manager before his promotion to GM in April 2012.”

Since taking over the general manager role, Myers has helped to build four championship teams in the Bay. While putting together the dominant squads, he’s had the opportunity to build relationships with many within the organization, including some of the star players.

Bob Myers’ Warriors Future to Be Decided in a ‘Couple of Weeks’

Some of those relationships could be key in the retention of Myers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski. Woj recently reported that the man in charge would be taking “a couple of weeks” to decide his future with the organization.

“With his contract expiring at the end of June, Bob Myers told me last night that he plans to take a couple of weeks to make a decision about his future running the Golden State Warriors,” Wojnarowski reported on the May 14 edition of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” “And it’s a decision that he says he’s torn about, in large part because of his relationships, he said, with the core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and his coach Steve Kerr.”

Reporting on Bob Myers’ future in Golden State for NBA Countdown on ABC: pic.twitter.com/ksmniyRPNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

Bob Myers Best Equipped to Negotiate Klay Thompson Extension with Warriors

Losing Myers could wind up hurting the Warriors in the long run. In an earlier report, Charania and Anthony Slater discussed how impactful the GM could be negotiating a new contract with Thompson, who is due for an extension this summer.

“Thompson is extension eligible this summer,” the two explained. “He’s making $43.2 million on the final year of his deal next season. If he’s to extend with the Warriors this summer, the expectation is he’d have to accept a paycut, as Andrew Wiggins did last summer. That request and explanation lands softer from Myers rather than a Lacob-led front office.”

The bond extends past Thompson, onto Curry and Green as well.

“Nobody has the equity or established relationships with the players quite like Myers,” the pairing wrote. “If he’s gone, nobody can replicate the delicate but powerful chord he can strike with Curry, Green and Thompson, a vital quality when the dialogue turns to negotiations about contracts and roster choices and value for a lucrative franchise brand the players mostly built.”