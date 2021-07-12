Warriors Have ‘Internally Discussed Idea’ of Damian Lillard Trade: Report

It appears, for the time being, that the rumors of a potential Damian Lillard trade to the Golden State Warriors is no longer a complete fantasy.

The Dubs have reportedly “already internally discussed the idea” of trading for the superstar point guard.

There have been rumors and scenarios galore for weeks now, with some holding optimism that with the assets that Golden State has in-house and via the upcoming draft, they hold a decent shot at making Portland an offer better than any other suitor. Still, at this moment, it seems hard to imagine Dame demanding a trade out unless things continue to go south at a rapid pace.

The 30-year-old is also coming off of one his best seasons yet, but there is some cause for hesitation with any team that plans to seriously pursue the six-time All-Star. Lillard is about to start a four-year, $176.3 million contract, which will have him into his mid-30s by the end of the deal – past most player’s prime.

Who Are the Main Assets the Warriors Could Use to Get Dame?

The Warriors are in the unique position of having been one of four NBA teams just on the cusp of making the playoffs this spring. While the Eastern Conference’s Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers, and the San Antonio Spurs in the West, each have levels of promise for next season, none of them ooze with potential like the Dubs, even without adding Lillard to the mix.

With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and hopefully a healthy Klay Thompson leading the way, most think that Golden State would return to the postseason for the first time in three years if they made no changes to their roster. If they want to go for it all and get somebody like Lillard though, they have assets that most other teams could only dream of.

The main pieces going to Portland that have been involved in most rumors are Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman. The Dubs also have the seventh and 14th pick in the late-July draft, and in order to get Dame, they’d probably have to move both of them.

Which Other Teams Are Competition in Trading for ‘Dame Time’?

Obviously when you’re vying for a guy with the career that Lillard has had so far, there’s going to be loads of other teams interested. Among the other squads that have already come up in connection to Lillard have been the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics.

Of course, once the 2020-2021 season begins, “Dame Time” might still be in Portland and the Warriors may have done little to change their roster. With Steph, Klay, Draymond and lots of more talent, next year should be better for Dub Nation.

