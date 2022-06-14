Warriors’ Coach Steve Kerr Drops Bold Prediction for Game 6

The Golden State Warriors seized control of the NBA Finals with a win on Monday, and now Steve Kerr is ready to finish the job.

After the Warriors closed out a 105-94 win over the Boston Celtics to take a 3-2 lead in the series, Kerr told the team to keep their aggression and not let the series return to San Francisco. They will have a difficult task against a Celtics team with its back against the wall and a perfect record at home in elimination games.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Kerr’s Bold Prediction

Speaking to his team in the locker room after the game, Kerr predicted it would be the last time the team played at the Chase Center this season.

“We’re going to get this in Boston. We’re going to finish this in Boston,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Outside the locker room and on the press podium, Kerr praised his team for their poise in the face of a furious Celtics run in the third quarter. The Warriors took a 12-point lead into halftime, but the Celtics stormed back with a 10-0 run to start the quarter.

The Warriors faced a similar situation in Game 1, starting the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead but watching it evaporate in the final six minutes as the Celtics went on a 17-0 run to seize the victory.

But in Game 5, the Warriors did not crumble. They brought the Celtics’ lead down to two points, then took the lead when Jordan Poole banked in a 38-foot 3-pointer to beat the final buzzer and send the Warriors to the fourth quarter with a 1-point lead.

JORDAN POOLE AT THE BUZZER AGAIN 🚨 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/7hpDvUeKyz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2022

“And that was a crucial part of the game for us to respond to that,” Kerr said. “Jordan (Poole) hit the huge shot, a couple big ones late third and then had a really good stretch to start the fourth, as well. But the response to Boston’s run, to me, was the key to the game.”

The Warriors closed out in the fourth quarter, growing the lead to 16 points and allowing Kerr to pull his starters with just under two minutes remaining.

Celtics Missed Chances in Game 5

Boston could not seize the opportunity to take the series lead in Game 5 despite a historically poor shooting night from Steph Curry. The Warrior star missed all nine of his 3-point attempts, the first time in his career that he failed to connect from deep in a playoff game.

Curry said he does not feel deterred after the bad shooting night, saying he’s not going to back away from his approach or change his mindset.

“Keep shooting,” Curry said of his response to poor shooting nights. “Very simple. Like there’s never — I’m not afraid to go 0-for-whatever because I’m going to keep shooting and taking shots that you normally feel like you can make. And I’ve responded well when I’ve had games like that from the 3-point line.”

Wiggins stared down Tatum after this dunk LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/70Vhi3GlJW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 14, 2022

With Curry off, it was the supporting cast stepping up to put away the Celtics and grab the series lead. Andrew Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Klay Thompson made five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points.

READ NEXT: Draymond Green Says Warriors Rookie Can Become ‘Perennial All-Star’