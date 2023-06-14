Warriors Proposal Trades Jordan Poole for 21 ppg Scorer, 3 & D Wing

When potential changes for the Golden State Warriors are discussed amongst fans and media members, Jordan Poole‘s name is often thrown around. The perception is that the 23-year-old and his four year, $120 million contract extension are expendable.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley outlined the following deal in an article published on June 14, which would send Poole to the Charlotte Hornets.

Golden State Warriors receive: Terry Rozier and Cody Martin

Charlotte Hornets receive: Jordan Poole

Buckley pitched the move as one that would strengthen the Dubs’ depth as they work to win another title with Stephen Curry and the gang.

“They’ll only get so many cracks at the crown with Curry still in his prime, so they shouldn’t feel compelled to live with Poole’s production swings any longer,” Buckley wrote. “Sending him to Charlotte, where the good version of Poole could add support scoring and playmaking to an offense that needs more of both around LaMelo Ball, could make Golden State deeper and better balanced.”

The return for Poole would be a beneficial one for the Warriors. They’d bring in a player in Terry Rozier, who makes less money and fills a similar role. Plus the addition of Cody Martin would add to their wing depth.

“Terry Rozier could replace all of Poole’s offensive production—their numbers were strikingly similar this season—while significantly improving this group’s perimeter defense,” Buckley continued. “Cody Martin, meanwhile, could fill a niche three-and-D role as a depth piece on the wing. The Warriors might be losing the best player in this deal—that would be the Hornets’ wager, at least—but they could still come out of it with a more complete roster.”

Warriors Not Actively Shopping Jordan Poole

Though many fans want to see Poole traded away after a rough playoff showing, it doesn’t seem that the front office feels the same way.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are not actively looking to move the young guard.

“Sources indicate that there is no plan for a salary dump trade this summer that’s purely about cutting the bill,” Slater wrote. “That doesn’t mean Poole is safe. That doesn’t mean anyone besides Curry is safe. The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope. That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.”

Jordan Poole Thinks He Will Be With Warriors Next Season

Poole certainly doesn’t believe that Golden State will trade him in the offseason. He explained so to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock in an interview last month.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Poole told Murdock. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”