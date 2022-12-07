Warriors’ Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Quietly Make $30M Move

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha are moving up in the Bay.

While the All-Star guard has been leading the Golden State Warriors out of a slow start and back into contention in the Western Conference, his family was quietly moving into a new estate in the Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton. As the luxury real estate publication Dirt noted, the couple purchased the contemporary home back in December 2020, after it had been newly built, and are now moving in after selling off an even more expensive home.

Currys Make a Move

As the outlet noted, Steph and Ayesha Curry had quietly sold their previous Atherton home to a Singapore-based billionaire last fall for $31.2 million. The move went unreported until this year, Dirt noted in a November 29 story.

The couple is now moving into an equally opulent estate, a three-story home that is set on two acres and has seven bedrooms and nine baths spread across 17,700 square feet. That’s a significant upgrade from their previous home, which had 7,500 feet of living space, the outlet noted.

A different, bigger, $30 million Atherton estate for Steph and Ayesha Curry. (17,761sqft 7, bed/9 bath) In addition to their Atherton home, the Curry family also owns a Florida vacation house in the city of Winter Park near Orlando that they paid $2.1 million for over the summer pic.twitter.com/LoCuM2xTQ8 — Sportico (@Sportico) December 5, 2022

The new home is packed with amenities, the report added.

“There’s also a sumptuous master retreat sporting a fireplace, wet bar and luxe marble bath equipped with a soaking tub nestled alongside a glass-encased shower; and elsewhere is a movie theater, full seated bar and wine cellar,” Dirt noted. “Outdoors, the Studio Green-landscaped grounds host a pool bordered by a sundeck, cabana and manicured lawn, as well as plenty of spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining.”

Off the Court Moves for Steph

The Curry have made some other real estate moves in recent months, including the purchase of a $2.1 million home in Winter Park, Florida, close to where the Orlando Magic play.

At 4,242 square feet, the Florida home is a fraction of the couple’s permanent residence in the Bay Area, though it’s also an investment. The Orlando Business Journal noted that a number of other athletes have bought homes in the area, which has a booming real estate market. Housing prices there have more than doubled since 2015, the report noted.

The couple recently flipped another home, George Avalos of the Mercury News reported. A Bay Area home purchased by trusts in Steph and Ayesha Curry’s names sold last month for close to $2.6 million. They had originally purchased the home in February 2021 for $2.4 million, giving them a profit of $200,000 in two years.

Real estate makes up just one small part of the business empire that the Currys have put together. Aside from the roughly $470 million in career salary he’s getting from the Golden State Warriors, Curry has started a number of other business ventures including the investment firm SC30 and film and television production company Unanimous Media.

Curry has earned some major recognition for his work, including helping to win an Academy Award for the short film “The Queen of Basketball” about women’s basketball legend Lusia Harris. Curry served as executive producer for the short film. Curry recently announced a new project that will bring popular video game characters ToeJam & Earl to the big screen.