Warriors’ Steph Curry’s Odd Description From Teammate: ‘It’s Ridiculous’

Through Stephen Curry‘s 13 years in the NBA, he’s played in a total of 896 regular and postseason games equaling a stunning 31,140 minutes. While centers and some other big men may primarily stay in the paint on offensive and defensive possessions, No. 30 seems to be all over the court all the time.

That’s what happens when you gain the reputation of being one of the greatest players in NBA history at the guard position, and especially when you’re the deadliest three-point shooter the league has ever seen.

One of the fortunate folks who’s been able to see Steph’s magic up close and personal over the last couple of seasons has been teammate Gary Payton II. The son of Seattle SuperSonics icon Gary “The Glove” Payton, “Young Glove” had an interesting way to describe what Steph is like as a player.

“He doesn’t stop moving,” GP2 said, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson. “I kind of think of him as a soccer player that just goes through the 48 minutes and runs out there on the pitch and is just going. He doesn’t stop moving. He creates so much attention and he wears guys and defenses down. It’s ridiculous. … His conditioning and how he takes care of his body, it’s ridiculous.”

According to Johnson, Curry paces the Dubs in distance run per game by a “long shot” at 2.54 miles per contest – 1.43 on offense and 1.11 on defense. Fellow starting guard Jordan Poole is second on the squad at 2.24 miles per game.

While Curry could be days away from breaking the NBA all-time record for three-pointers, Payton II notes that setting records isn’t on his teammate’s mind at this juncture of the season.

“That’s just Steph,” Payton II said. “He cares about the win more than personal stats. He calls so much attention and he knows that. He sets his teammates up with screens and whatnot. We know what defenses are going to do.”

Whether it’s helping out veteran teammates like Draymond Green and the mending Klay Thompson, or the younger guys like Juan Toscano-Anderson and James Wiseman, Steph has been viewed as one of the better teammates in the league for over a decade now.

“They’re going to double Steph, so he knows his teammates are going to be open,” Payton II said. “I know he doesn’t think about it, he just goes out there trying to make the right play for his team and everything falls into place.”

Over the past couple of weeks, Curry has put his charismatic and philanthropic nature on display multiple times by playing rock, paper scissors with a young fan and doing his best to promote one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in women’s basketball.

“Steph, he’s just a good, genuine guy,” Payton II said. “He cares for everybody in the locker room, everybody in the front office, everybody in the organization. He talks to you just like he’s a regular guy. You can sit down and have conversations about anything — family or whatever. He’s going to give you his undivided attention.”

Payton II pointed out that despite what the sharpshooter does on the court, his activity off the court is what impresses him the most.

“I think him just being a great human is probably the best trait he has,” he said.

