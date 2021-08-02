Warriors, Stephen Curry ‘Soon’ to Agree on Contract Extension: Report

The chances of Stephen Curry spending his entire career with the Golden State Warriors seemed to take a giant step on Monday, the first day of NBA free agency.

According to multiple reports, Curry and Golden State are expected to reach an agreement on a four-year, $215 million deal “soon”.

Among the topics covered: All signs point to the Warriors and Stephen Curry reaching terms on a four-year, $215 million extension this summer. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

Curry was chosen by the Dubs with the seventh overall selection in the 2009 NBA Draft and has racked up seven All-Star appearances, two scoring titles, two regular season MVPs, and three NBA championships thus far.

