Warriors Coach Reveals Key Detail on Andre Iguodala’s Retirement Plan

The Golden State Warriors are still waiting patiently to learn whether Andre Iguodala decides to return for another season or retire, but may be getting a good sign about his future.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that a roster spot is being held for Iguodala if he decides to come back for what would be his 19th season in the NBA. Though he was plagued by a series of injuries last season and limited to 31 regular-season games, Iguodala played an important role as a mentor to younger players and a strong defensive wing when healthy.

It’s not clear yet exactly when Iguodala will be announcing his decision, but Kerr shared some insight that could point to a return.

Iguodala Keeps Strong Ties With Warriors

Speaking to reporters ahead of the start of training camp on September 24, Kerr said that he still doesn’t know any more about whether Iguodala will return. But the Warriors coach did share that Iguodala has been keeping close ties with the team and still working at the team’s facility.

“I’m just hopeful,” Kerr said. “Beyond that, I really don’t know, you know, what Andre is going to do. He’s been in here working out and kind of getting training staff to work with him and look at him and I think he’s getting a feel for what he wants to do, and we told him from the beginning, take as long as you want.

“So he’s taking his time and that’s fine. So we’ll see.”

Warriors remain in dark on Andre Iguodala’s future: ‘Running out of time’https://t.co/KS6cuDhUam pic.twitter.com/EHxR59aQCe — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) September 22, 2022

As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported that Iguodala has given some details about when he will make his decision, saying he’ll publicly announce it to the world on his podcast.

“Andre Iguodala says he will announce his return-or-retire decision on his podcast at some point,” Slater tweeted on September 10. “But no decision yet. Warriors open training camp two weeks from tomorrow.”

Warriors Making Contingency Plans

While there may be indications that Iguodala is coming back for another season, the Warriors are making roster plans in case he does retire. An NBA executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that the team has other players in mind to bring into training camp.

“As I understand it, they have told a small handful of guys to be ready for camp if Iggy decides not to come back,” the executive said. “But if you talk to people with the team, I don’t think anyone knows, really, but the bet would be that he retires. That’s what most people are saying but, who knows?”

The Warriors held workouts over the summer with a number of free-agent veterans, including Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton and Kenneth Faried.

Iguodala has yet to announce his decision, but the Warriors reportedly are anticipating the veteran playing this upcoming seasonhttps://t.co/CwNQg0qo5U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 18, 2022

Iguodala’s return could be contingent on his ability to actually contribute on the floor this season. The NBA executive told Heavy.com’s Deveney that Iguodala doesn’t want to move into a player-emeritus role like Udonis Haslem with the Miami Heat, where he holds a roster spot but rarely plays.

“If he had come back from the injury last year and been a big contributor, even for a few games, in the playoffs, that might be different,” the executive said. “But he has a lot of outside interests and as much as he is a great teacher, he never seemed to be the guy who would sit on the bench and not play.”