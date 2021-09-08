WATCH: Former Warriors Forward Forced Into Ice Bath by New Jazz Teammates

Maybe it’s not too late for recently-traded forward Eric Paschall to beg for a return to the Bay Area. The former Golden State Warriors big man is currently preparing for his third NBA season and apparently, that involves taking an unwanted ice bath at the “encouragement” of his new Utah Jazz teammates.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS SOME LANGUAGE THAT VIEWERS MAY FIND OFFENSIVE.

The Jazz spent a good amount of time trying to get Eric Paschall in the cold tub 🧊 (via @spidadmitchell / IG Live) pic.twitter.com/JMS7H3o4Z1 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 8, 2021

With an offer of $100 on the line, over 20 minutes of light-hearted jabbing from multiple Utah teammates – including star guard Donovan Mitchell – and who knows how many watching via Mitchell’s Instagram Live video, Paschall is put into a tough situation. While Mitchell continues to roll the camera, Paschall is clearly getting more and more agitated and says the other guys are “getting on his damn nerves” and that the “money isn’t the problem”.

The other guys involved in the hazing of sorts, allude that Paschall could do a lot with $100 – Mitchell chimes in that it’s “a lot of Skittles”. At last, the 24-year-old takes the plunge and his teammates celebrate.

Paschall Made First Team All-Rookie 2 Seasons Ago, Was Traded in August

Paschall played one season of college basketball at Fordham University before transferring to Villanova and playing three years for head coach Jay Wright’s Wildcats. Paschall was drafted 41st overall by the Dubs in 2019.

During his first season in the NBA, the third-year pro averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 27.6 minutes per game in a team-high 60 contests played and was named a first-team All-Rookie. With some healthy bodies back – somewhat – for this past season, Paschall’s playing time dropped, as did some of his numbers.

Over 40 games last season, Paschall posted 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.4 minutes per contest, while recording a 49.7/33.3/71.3 shooting line. The big man was traded to the Jazz on August 4 in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick (top-42 protected) from the Memphis Grizzlies via Utah.

Preceding the trade, the Warriors had already added forwards Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala via free agency, plus Jonathan Kuminga through the 2021 NBA draft.

Paschall and Donovan Mitchell Go Way Back

Though Paschall might have a bone to pick with Mitchell now, chances are, they’ll get over the ice bath incident. Seeing how Mitchell turned 25 on Tuesday, perhaps Paschall forgot to give him a birthday gift, leading to Wednesday’s shenanigans.

The two players were born just two months apart – Paschall in November 1996 – and grew up in nearby towns in Westchester County, New York. Mitchell and Paschall played AAU basketball together and became close friends, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Crazy full circle moment!! Let’s get to it💯💯 https://t.co/IZSC6Zrp5p — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2021

Paschall will get a chance to play some of his former Warriors teammates for the first time when Utah hosts Golden State on January 1, 2022.

