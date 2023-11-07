Week 3 NBA Power Rankings: Chris Paul, Warriors Coming Alive

Every NBA player will tell you, if there is something not quite right with his shot, there’s probably a team on the schedule you just know will help. You’ve probably got a slump-buster. And for the Warriors, one of our new Top 3 teams here in the Week 3 NBA Power Rankings, the Pistons are good slump-buster fodder.

Chris Paul entered Monday’s game against Detroit in one of the worst slumps of his career, 3-for-21 over his last three games. But he is a career 49.6% shooter against the Pistons, and sure enough, Paul went 6-for-9 from the floor and 2-for-3 from the 3-point line to finish with 17 points in Monday’s win over the Pistons.

Oh, and the Warriors are now 5-1 away from home. Remember, they were 11-30 on the road last season. That is why they’re now No. 3 on the Week 3 NBA Power Rankings …

Week 3 NBA Power Rankings Top 10: Golden State Warriors Rise