Warriors’ Wiggins Sounds Off on Green-Poole Relationship

Through the first four games of the new season, this much is certain about the Golden State Warriors beyond Steph Curry being the club’s best player — Andrew Wiggins currently has the No. 2 spot on lockdown.

After becoming a first-time All-Star in 2021-22, getting his first championship ring and, finally, signing a four-year, $109 million extension to remain in the Bay, Wiggins looks to be taking his game to an even higher level than he reached last season. So far, he’s averaging a cool 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

When looking at the team as a whole, however, the Warriors clearly have some work to do, as evidenced by the 29-point thrashing they received at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. And one can’t help but wonder if Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during an October 5 practice has something to do with it.

For his part, Wiggins seems fairly optimistic about his teammates’ ability to reconcile whatever differences may have led to the punch.

Wiggins Serves Up His Take on the Current Relationship Between Poole & Draymond

Draymond Green Reflects on Altercation with Jordan Poole | NBA on TNT

NBA.com‘s Mark Medina engaged in a Q&A session with Wiggins recently, probing the baller for his thoughts on the Dubs’ title, ring night, his individual progression and more. But they also touched on Green throwing hands (at Poole).

When asked how he responded in the wake of the incident, the baller revealed that supporting Poole, who’s his friend as well as his teammate, was a priority.

“Be there for him, make sure he’s good and let them handle it,” Wiggins said, before offering a promising assessment of the current situation.

“They’re grown men. Only they will know when they’re ready to squash everything. They might have already. I see them talking and stuff like that. We’re all here, and our main goal is to win a championship. All I can do is be there to support those guys.”

Of his own relationship with Poole and how it blossomed, Wiggins added: “It just happened. We worked out a little bit this summer. He is definitely my guy. I know how hard he works. I have all the respect for him.”

Wiggins Speaks Out on His Big Deal & His Goals for 2022-23

Regarding the contract extension he received earlier this month, Wiggins made it clear that he valued the faith and support the Warriors had shown him over squeezing every last dime out of them or chasing a bigger deal on the open market next summer.

“I like it here. They treat me well, and it’s a good organization. They’re a winning organization,” Wiggins said. “I didn’t want to leave, unless I had to do.”

The former No. 1 overall pick intends to do what he can to make sure the team gets a big return on its investment, too.

“Whenever a team puts their faith in you and gives you a contract, you can only be grateful,” Wiggins said. “Not everyone gets those certain contracts. So, I’m grateful and appreciative. I’m going to work my butt off.”