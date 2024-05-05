Brooks Koepka Storms Back, Now Looks To Make History At PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka just became the first golfer to win four LIV titles, adding to his nine PGA wins including five PGA majors. Can he get a repeat win at the PGA Championship later this month? Certainly, after today’s win at LIV Golf Singapore, where he took home the customary $4 million winner’s purse, he must be considered one of the odds-on favorites.

Koepka closed out the Singapore tournament with a 3-under 68. His 15-under (for LIV’s three rounds) put him two ahead of Cameron Smith. The day before the victory, Koepka talked up his game, claiming the “embarrassment” from his poor showing at the Masters is behind him and his “swagger” is back. At the press conference, Koepka reminded reporters that he’s “gone back to back” at both the US Open and PGA Championship and is looking to do the near-impossible, three-peat.

Is Koepka Now the Legit PGA Championship Favorite

Koepka’s 2023 PGA championship was his last majors victory. This year’s PGA Championship is May 16-19, 2024, at the Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville. If Brooks Koepka repeats, that will be his sixth PGA major win. By contrast, Rory McIlroy has won four. Current world number 1, Scottie Scheffler has won two, both Masters–albeit, it’s still early in his professional career.

Jettisoning the PGA for LIV Golf has made Koekpa super-wealthy, but a case can also be made that it’s made him a better golfer. As he said in that interview, “it’s all starting to come around.” Consider that at the start of 2023, Koepka, still dealing with an injury, appeared as if his best days were past him. Rumors were floating that he regretted jumping to LIV. Since then, helped by LIV’s lighter schedule (and alleged less competitiveness), he’s won three LIV Golf tournaments plus last year’s PGA Championship. And looks free of any nagging injuries. He’s clearly eager to prove the naysayers wrong–those who thought he was finished, those who thought he never should have gone to LIV.

Koepka With Everything to Prove

A LIV Golf tournament, no matter how raucous, no matter how competitive, does not (yet) deliver the fame or reverence of a PGA major. The money, yes, but not the gravitas. Brooks Koepka knows this. LIV Golf knows this. The dearth of fans at many LIV Golf tournaments reflect this. It’s not a shock to anyone that Koepka states on his LIV Golf bio that his five PGA majors are what he’s most proud of in golf.

Despite all the millions of dollars, many LIV golfers are touchy about their choice. At last month’s Masters, Sergio Garcia tweeted “we’re coming for the green jacket.” And fellow LIV golfer Cam Smith said it was “BS” that LIV players had lost their “edge” since they were no longer on the PGA tour. But the LIV golfers fared poorly. None finished in the top five and five of the thirteen participating missed the cut–including Garcia. Certainly, LIV wants a better result at the upcoming PGA Championship. As does Brooks Koepka, whom LIV brands the “powerhouse of golf.”

With last year’s PGA Championship win, Koepka became the first LIV Golf player to win a Major. The pressure to repeat is building. Fine. Koepka is known for his mental fortitude, and is now playing some of the best golf he’s played in some time. Present odds place him behind Scheffler (4-1), who’s currently on baby watch, fellow LIV Golfer Jon Rahm (9-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1), and then Koepka (16-1). But based on his recent performances and his growing confidence, the smart money may be better with Brooks.