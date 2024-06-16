Bryson’s DeChambeau’s Dad Jon’s Death Fuels Hope for U.S. Open Win

Bryson DeChambeau is hoping that the memory of his late dad Jon DeChambeau can help him win the 2024 U.S. Open on Father’s Day. Jon died in 2022 after battling multiple health issues although the specific cause of death was not revealed.

Bryson’s father battled diabetes which had prompted both of his kidneys to fail. Jon is survived by Bryson’s mom Jan DeChambeau.

“A cause of death is unknown, though Jon DeChambeau battled diabetes for years after being diagnosed in the early 1990s,” Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine detailed in a November 5, 2022 article titled, “Jon DeChambeau, father of Bryson, passes away after lengthy bout with diabetes.” “The disease caused both of his kidneys to fail by 2014, but through Bryson’s victory at the 2015 U.S. Amateur, he was reconnected with a high-school golf teammate, who ultimately donated a kidney to Jon in March 2017.”

Here’s what you need to know about Bryson’s bond with his father.

Bryson DeChambeau on Dad’s Death: ‘You’ve Been Through Way Too Much Pain in This Life’

Bryson took to Twitter to announce the news of his father’s death on November 5, 2022. The star golfer revealed that his dad had dealt with “way too much pain” throughout his life.

“Love you Dad. [I’m] sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life,” Bryson stated. “I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I’ll see you in the next life. ❤️”

Bryson DeChambeau Is Aiming to Honor His Late Dad Jon DeChambeau by Winning the 2024 U.S. Open on Father’s Day

Bryson headed into the final round of the U.S. Open atop the leaderboard with a chance to honor his late dad on Father’s Day. The star held a three stroke lead on the field heading into the final round of the major at Pinehurst.

“Bryson DeChambeau’s dad passed away in 2022,” sport business analyst Joe Pompliano detailed in a June 15 message on X. “He just did an interview on the Golf Channel and said that he’ll be thinking about him ‘on every hole’ tomorrow as he tries to win the U.S. Open on Father’s Day.

“It feels like many of the 50,000+ fans will be behind him, too.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Dad Jon Received a Kidney Transplant in 2017

Back in 2017, Jon received a kidney transplant from one of his old high school friends. Prior to the surgery, Jon reflected on the challenges of finding a donor.

“Donating a kidney is something that every person can do, but not every person will,” Jon told Golfweek in 2016.

At the time, Bryson reflected on the family finally receiving good news about his father’s health.

“Pretty cool day,” Bryson said at the time, per Golfweek. “Despite the fact that all this stuff is going on, it’s more important that my dad is getting a kidney today.”

Now, Bryson is hoping to provide more hope in what has been a challenging few years for the family.