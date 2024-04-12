Bryson DeChambeau’s Girlfriend: Golfer’s Dating Life Sparks Rumors

Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend remains a bit of a mystery as the golfer is back with a vengeance during the 2024 Masters. If DeChambeau is dating someone, the couple is not Instagram official.

DeChambeau’s Instagram page is filled with golf content, including a recent video with Paige Spiranac as the golfer attempted to break 50 while playing from the red tees. The star’s social pages do not include much about his personal life.



Most recently, Golf Monthly linked DeChambeau to Lilia Schneider back in April 2023 as the two were spotted together during a LIV Golf event. Chambeau is not longer dating Hunter Nugent, per Golf Monthly.

Both women who DeChambeau has recently been linked to appear to share a passion for golf. As for Schneider, her Instagram page is full of plenty of golf content but nothing about DeChambeau.



If DeChambeau is able to win his first green jacket, there will be even more interest in who the golfer is dating. Judging by DeChambeau’s Instagram page, the star appears to be married to the game of golf as his blistering start at Augusta National shows.

Bryson DeChambeau Regrets His Previous Comments Made About Augusta National

Despite his recent surge at Augusta, DeChambeau’s recent history at the Masters has not been great. The golfer missed the cut in his two previous appearances at Augusta.

DeChambeau finished T-46 and T-34 in the two prior Masters where he did make the cut. After finishing Round 1 atop the Masters leaderboard, DeChambeau admitted some regret for labeling Augusta as a “par 67” course ahead of the 2020 Masters.

“The comment was definitely misinterpreted. I said it and I respect people’s opinions on it,” DeChambeau explained during an April 11, 2024 press conference. “For me, I have a level of respect for this golf course. It’s a little bit different than a couple years ago, and clearly today was a great test of golf.

“I was able to conquer a very difficult golf course today. In regard to the 67 comment, you mess up. I’m not a perfect person. Everybody messes up, and you learn from your mistakes and that was definitely one.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Golf Deal Exceeds $125 Million

During a July 7, 2022 interview with the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast, DeChambeau noted that the $125 million figure that has been reported for his LIV Golf deal is a “little low.” Earlier in the discussion, DeChambeau called the reports “somewhat close” to his actual contract.

“I mean, for what’s reported, it’s somewhat close,” DeChambeau said. “… It’s a four and a half year deal. I could definitely tell you that and a lot of it was up front, which is great. And then it all makes sense for the future as well.

“…Look, what’s cool about it though is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense. Whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family and taking care of what we have going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other other things, too.”