Collin Morikawa Proud of Family’s Japanese and Chinese Heritage

Collin Morikawa is from Los Angeles, California, and the golfer embraces his family’s Japanese and Chinese roots. Morikawa’s dad, Blaine Morikawa, is a Japanese-American who was born in Hawaii, while his mom is a Chinese-American born in California.

During a November 5, 2020 article Morikawa penned for Sky Sports, the golfer reflected on embracing his family’s heritage.

“I may be American, and obviously I represent the United States, but it was so cool going to Japan last year for the Zozo Championship and see people recognizing me a little bit easier than they might have out here at a regular PGA Tour event in who-knows-where,” Morikawa wrote.

“My dad is a Japanese-American from Hawaii, and my mom is a Chinese-American from California, but the fans there could still see that they are similar to me, and there’s a sense of pride in that. They can see that someone like them has been able to succeed out here on the PGA Tour.”

Collin Morikawa’s Connection to Japan Deepened After a Recent Trip With His Family

Morikawa’s connection to Japan deepened after the golfer was able to take a trip to the country with his family. During an October 29, 2020 interview with the US-Japan Council, Morikawa reflected on how his family’s trip to Japan gave him a new perspective.

“When you go over there – and that was the first time I was there – there was an instant connection, and that was something I had never felt,” Morikawa explained. “It felt amazing… I felt that love. I felt that this is where my heritage and my life has started.”

Collin Morikawa’s Wife Katherine’s Parents Are From China

Morikawa’s wife Katherine Morikawa also shares this global perspective as her parents were both standout athletes in China. The golfer’s wife has lived in both Canada and the United States. Katherine reflected on this unique perspective while she was playing golf at Pepperdine University.

“I know more about different cultures,” Katherine remarked to Pepperdine Athletics during an October 13, 2016 interview. “That’s really helped me to play golf, because I meet different people when playing in tournaments. It provided me a broader perspective of the world, and I got to understand more about the sport, people and my teammates better.

“Our team only has a few Americans, and we have more international student-athletes on the team. The experience I got from being in different countries has helped me to understand my teammates better and mix well with other people.”

Collin Morikawa Wants to Continue to Grow Golf’s Diversity

Leaning on his unique perspective, Morikawa is hoping his ascent on the PGA Tour can continue to make golf a more diverse sport. Morikawa is aiming to be a role model for young fans.

“So yes, I’m American and I fully embrace that, but it’s cool to see other people look at me- and maybe even look at me as a role model, even though I’m only 23, and use that to their inspiration,” Morikawa wrote for Sky Sports. “… I hope! It’s crazy to think about that, because I feel so young. I feel like them, I feel like a kid. ”