Golfer Daniel Brown Turns Heads for Smoking Cigarettes in Open Championship

Golfer Daniel Brown was a late addition to the 2024 The Open Championship but has emerged as one of the top stories during the PGA Tour major. Not only is Brown climbing up the leaderboard, but the golfer is also creating a buzz given his affinity for smoking cigarettes during rounds.

As Brown was finishing his third round, the golfer was seen on camera finishing a cigarette before taking a selfie with fans. This is not the first time Brown was filmed smoking a cigarette during a round.



Brown may be taking a unique approach to one of golf’s biggest majors, but it appears to be working. Heading into the final round, the golfer is tied for second place and just one stroke behind the leader Billy Horschel.

Daniel Brown on Smoking Cigarettes During The Open Championship: ‘I Suppose It Could Be a Coping Mechanism’

After the round, Brown was asked about smoking on the course. The golfer admitted it is a “bad habit” while adding that he tries to only smoke while golfing.

“No, that’s just a bit of a bad habit that I’ve got into,” Brown told reporters on July 20, 2024. “Do you know what, I only really do it when I’m golfing, to be honest. So, I suppose it could be a coping mechanism. I was trying to sneak.”

Brown later noted that he is trying to hide the smoking habit from his parents. The challenge is now the entire world knows after The Open Championship broadcast, not just his parents.

“I mean, my mom and dad are here. There’s a lot of people watching,” Brown added. “I don’t know how people are going to take it. Obviously I’m sure a lot of people know.

“… They do know [about smoking], but I don’t do it in front of them, or I don’t want to do it in front of them, so I try and hide it.”

Daniel Brown Is Just 1 Stroke Behind the Lead at the 2024 Open Championship

Smoking or otherwise, Brown has a chance to win The Open Championship. Fans will be watching to see if Brown continues the smoking tradition during the final round.

Brown is staying with friends at a house nearby Royal Troon. The golfer admitted that his friends are having a good time at night, but he is trying to remain focused on having a storybook ending at The Open Championship.

“Yeah, it’s quite boozy [at the house] but not on my end,” Brown said. “I’ve been staying quite clean and they’ve been enjoying themselves, playing cricket and being in the hot tub and having a few beers at nighttime, which has been good fun.”

Brown’s affinity for cigarettes is reminiscent of golf legend John Daly. The unorthodox golfer did just fine on the course despite being known to smoke during rounds.

Daly earned more than $10 million in winnings during his career, per the PGA Tour. We will see if Brown can keep the momentum going by remaining near the top of the leaderboard after the final round.