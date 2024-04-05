Danny Willett Hoping to Buck the Odds to Play The Masters

In 2016, Danny Willett wasn’t sure if he’d play The Masters as his wife was due to give birth to their first child on April 10, the day the final round was set to take place. But when young Zachariah was born early on March 30, the Englishman decided to make the trip to Augusta, which was the right choice.

Trailing Jordan Spieth by three shots heading into the final 18, a deficit that grew to five as the day progressed, Willett fired a bogey-free round of 67 and watched with the rest of the world as Spieth collapsed on the back nine to give Willett a three-stroke victory and the coveted green jacket.

Eight years later, Willett is again unsure whether he’ll be able to tee it up at The Masters, which kicks off April 11. However, the circumstances are much different this time as the eight-time DP World Tour winner is still recovering from a September shoulder surgery that he says was supposed to keep him out of action for 12-16 months.

But during a one-on-one chat I had with Willett on April 3, he said he’s going to do his best to give it a go.

“I didn’t think there would even be a chance that I’d get to play Augusta competitively,” Willett said. “So the fact that I’m even sniffing around with the idea is positive because the doctors said 12-16 months, and here we are at six. So it’s good.

“The game is obviously rusty. I’ve been hitting balls for roughly five weeks and have been out and played a few times, so there’s a bit of rust there. But like I said, even to get the ability to go there and play or even just play 18 holes is good.”

Danny Willett Is Determined to Play The Masters

As a past champion, Danny Willett is guaranteed entry into the Masters field. And as he put it during our chat, he’s happy not to be “taking anyone’s spot” and can travel to Augusta and see how it goes.

Prior to the surgery, his shoulder had been bothering him for quite some time. Given that he had two tears and cartilage damage, that makes sense. But Willett is determined to tee it up.

“So I’m going to go there and try my hardest to get prepped and get ready to where I can play and compete,” Willett said. “And then, if I fancy it, then I’ll give it a go Thursday. If it doesn’t work out, then I won’t. I may play one round and then figure out it’s not where it needs to be.

“The guys at Augusta have been brilliant,” he continued. “They obviously want me to play as a past champion; they want all the guys to be there. And I’ll be there for the full week. But I do really have to play it by ear as it will be a last-minute kind of a thing.”

Willett Wants His Swing to Be Just Right

As we discussed the overall state of his game, Willett told me he’s getting close to where he wants to be. He says when he swings, the pain in his shoulder is “absolutely completely gone,” and the “clicking and clanging” that was there following the surgery has dissipated as well.

That said, however, Willett says certain types of shots aren’t quite what he wants them to be as he simply hasn’t had enough reps, stating his hands “need to get that education back in them.” And this aspect will aid his final decision on whether to play The Masters.

“It’s more the ability to just hit certain shots,” Willett said. “If I don’t think I can hit those certain shots, I’m not that bothered about playing. I want to be able to stand there, and when I need to hit this, I want to be able to perform.

“But I’ve got another few days of solid work that I can get in. I’ll get up [to Augusta] and get used to the grass and see what happens.”

As mentioned, the 2024 edition of The Masters begins Thursday, April 11, and we’ll just have to wait and see if Danny Willett is in the field.

